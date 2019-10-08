RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-9-19

We have been enjoying some really great weather for the time of year so far this week, and we have one more equally nice day to look forward to before changes begin to arrive. Wednesday will be the last day in this stretch with that combination of sunny, mild and dry weather. We may see a few more high clouds arrive through the day, otherwise afternoon temperatures will again rise above 70, aided by strong southerly breezes that may gust to around 30 mph. Clouds will then be increasing at night as a strong cold front gets closer, moving into Western Minnesota. Temperatures will remain milder with overnight lows in the low 50’s. Those clouds will take over on Thursday while moisture begins to increase out ahead of the front with continued southerly flow. Chances for a few showers will then arrive for the afternoon with temperatures still rising well into the 60’s. The cold front will approach and pass through Western Wisconsin overnight into early Friday morning. This is when we will have the most concentrated showers with a good half inch of rain possible. Winds will then shift from the south to the west as temperatures then drop through the day. Our forecast high temperatures in the 50’s will come early, with that colder air arriving and dropping us down through the 40’s for most of the day. It will remain cloudy and breezy with a few scattered showers still likely but we should see periods of dry weather in between.

Shortly after 9 PM Tuesday, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway G and Dicus Road near Conrath. According to the report, after an investigation, a male subject, Matt Reeves was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County Jail. A female passenger was transported to her home by a deputy.

A Ladysmith Officer at 11;45 PM Tuesday, was dispatched to an address in Hawkins, to assist a Rusk County deputy with an intoxicated female that had a knife and was involved in an altercation with her boyfriend. Officers arrived and searched the area but the female reportedly left with a friend and went to an address in Price County. During the County deputies investigation, he concluded that the female cause no arrestable violation at that address.

Just after 11 PM Tuesday, while on patrol, a City Officer observed a vehicle stopped on the roadway near a location on East 3rd Street North, Ladysmith. The Officer observed the male driver, Brandyn J. Mincoff, 44, attempting to speak with a female subject who was walking down the sidewalk. The Officer observed Mincoff pull into the parking lot of the Laundromat and begin talking to the female. After further investigation, Mincoff was arrested for OWI 1st Offense.

The department of Workforce Development released the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin for August 2019. Preliminary August unemployment rates for Wisconsin Counties ranged from 2.5 percent in Dane and Iowa counties to 13.4 percent in Menominee. From July 2019 to August 2019, unemployment rates declined or stayed the same in 61 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. From August 2018 to August 2019, rates increased in 71 0f 72 counties. Rusk County ranked 62nd in August and ranked 58th in July of this year. Rusk County had an unemployment rate of 4.3 in August compared to 4.2 percent in July of this year. In August of 2018, the unemployment rate in Rusk County was 3.5 percent.

In celebration of columbus day, Security Financial Bank will be closed on Monday, October 14. But SFB enployees won’t be sleeping in during the federal holiday. Instead, employees are using the day as an opportunity to volunteer in the communities they serve. It’s part of SFB’s mission to invest in the communities we serve. Columbus Day is a perfect opportunity for our employees to give back to various organizations and help to continue to make our area a great place to live. SFB has locations in five cities throughout western Wisconsin as well as a corporate office in Eau Claire. About 100 employees will be volunteering in the following locations. Here in Ladysmith, the SFB employees will be volunteering at the Rusk County Senior Center.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a drug raid at a hotel near Appleton could be the largest methamphetamine bust ever in northeastern Wisconsin. Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said Tuesday night the seizure of about 60 pounds (27.2 kilograms) of meth has put a “serious dent” in the region’s supply. Authorities say the drugs were found in a guest room at the Wingate by Wyndham in Grand Chute last month. Police also seized about 2 pounds (0.9 kilograms) of heroin or fentanyl and a handgun. Twenty-six-year-old Derek Liebergen, of Kaukauna, is facing federal charges of possession with intent to distribute the drugs. Press-Gazette Media reports Lasee says the drug bust shut down the flow of meth into the region for now.

­Chippewa County (WQOW) – Residents impacted by the September 24 tornado in Chippewa County had a plethora of resources at their fingertips on Tuesday. During an open house at the Chippewa County Courthouse, multiple agencies were on hand to answer questions like how to replace vital records, obtain building permits and report crop damage. Chippewa County Emergency Management officials said they brought these groups together to save residents time from digging for information on their own. It was also an opportunity for agencies to collaborate and learn what services were still needed. “I really appreciate all the work our county employees did throughout this whole process,” said Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz. “There’s a lot of volunteers. There’s a lot of time spent. I just think they did an excellent job. You heard about emergency management preparedness and I don’t think anybody understands what that is until something like this happens.” Some entities at the open house included the Register of Deeds, the Department of Planning and Zoning, and the Realtors Association. If you couldn’t make it to the event, you can contact Chippewa County Emergency Management with any questions at 715-726-7728 or reach out online.