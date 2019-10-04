RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-8-19

A large area of high pressure centered just to our southeast is keeping skies clear and weather quiet across the upper Midwest. We have now transitioned into a flow of warmer air being on the west side of the system, which will kick our temperatures up a few degrees. Today through Thursday morning are prime days to get anything done outside as major changes will come shortly after. Today will be bright and mostly sunny with temperatures topping out around 70. It may be a bit breezy at times with a few wind gusts reaching 30 mph, but this will be mainly refreshing air. The upper level pattern will feature a building ridge to the east and a sharpening trough in the west that will be moving eastward this week. Meanwhile at the surface, a large high will be retreating to the east as a front and low pressure system take shape in the Plains. The battle lines will be set with a major difference in weather conditions from west to east across the nation.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – With the chance for flying flakes later this week, there is a silver lining for those who aren’t quite ready for Old Man Winter. Last year, Xcel Energy said customers turned up the heat a little higher due to some frigid winter temperatures. Xccel’s heating season is between November and March. On average, Xcel Energy officials said last week, customers spent $626 during the Winter season. This year, that number is anticipated to drop by 12 percent to $556 for the five months season. Off course, western Wisconsin’s heating costs are subject to Mother Nature.

Monday morning at 8:45, a female subject reported to Ladysmith Police the theft of a doll from her office desk at the Rusk County Courthouse. The complainant believed the doll may have been taken between September 19 and September 30.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s hemp industry would remain under state control as it enters its second year under a bill up for a vote in the Legislature. The bipartisan measure up for Senate approval Tuesday is designed to help farmers, hemp processors, retailers and consumers as the industry in Wisconsin explodes. It makes a variety of changes to align Wisconsin’s hemp program with the 2018 federal farm bill’s regulations. In the first year of the program, Wisconsin issued 250 hemp growing licenses but applications have increased more than 10-fold this year. Hemp and marijuana are both forms of cannabis, but hemp lacks enough of the active ingredient THC to get people high. Democrats support legalizing medical and recreational marijuana, but Republicans have not advanced bills to do that.