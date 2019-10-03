RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-4-19

Today is still looking like a much nicer day overall, though it will remain cool with afternoon highs in the mid 50’s. That’s a few degrees below average. We will see at least partial sunshine return, while winds will stay generally light with high pressure moving just to our east. Breezes will then be on the increase as the high exits and the next front approaches. Clouds will quickly fill in and rain is likely to overspread our area after midnight. The rain will then continue into Saturday, with the heaviest likely in the morning. Forecast models are indicating this could bring another inch or more of rainfall to the area before tapering to scattered showers for the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 50’s. It will be quite breezy tomorrow as well. Winds may gust over 20 miles per hour. Some clearing should then arrive Saturday night, making for a drier day on Sunday. It will be a better finish to the weekend with at least a partly sunny sky and highs near 60.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — The person who died in the Chippewa County single-vehicle crash has been identified. Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk identified the victim as Hollie Helminski from Menomonie. Kowalczyk believes she suffered a medical event before the crash. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) –One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Chippewa County. It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Highway 29, west of 90th Street near Eau Claire. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a vehicle was going west on 29, left the roadway, and crashed in a field north of Highway 29. The responding trooper attempted life-saving efforts on the driver who was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A 19-year-old is hurt after a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Dunn County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says it happened just before 11 a.m. on Interstate 94 at exit 52. That’s where I-94 links with U.S. Highway 12 and Highway 29. An initial investigation shows the unnamed male lost control of a motorcycle he was driving and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of his injuries.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)— A man has been charged with 14 counts in Eau Claire County after admitting to stealing a check. Court documents show 38-year-old Jason Harding has been charged with theft of moveable property (>$10,000- $100,000), burglary of a building or dwelling, identity theft- avoidance, uttering a forgery, drive of operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping (second), felony bail jumping (third), felony bail jumping (four), felony bail jumping (five), felony bail jumping (six), misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer and operate motor vehicle while revoked. 11 of which are felony counts, and three are misdemeanor charges. Eau Claire Police Department reports in the criminal complaint that on Sept. 20 around 7:41 a.m., Christie Heating and Cooling reported a burglary. The business reported damage to a door and missing property. Documents show one of the things missing was a check to be paid to the business for $58,004.50. Officers say they saw two individuals at an Eau Claire car wash on Sept. 8, one of which was later identified by police as Harding. When asked for identification, both said they did not have identification cards on them. Harding gave police his brother’s name to authorities, but they were able to prove his identify as Jason Harding from past booking photos and tattoos. During the investigation, officials found the missing check in Harding’s wallet and found it had been signed as if intended to cash. Law enforcement conducted a VIN search of the truck Harding had been driving, and it has been entered in as stolen by the Lake Delton Police Department. Harding admitted to his involvement in the burglary. He also admitted to giving a false name because “he had recently been using, and that he didn’t want to get into trouble and be arrested because then he would then be unable to use drugs”. Harding is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 8 and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a modest 136,000 jobs in September, enough to help lower the unemployment rate to a new five-decade low of 3.5%. The figures show that hiring has slowed this year as the U.S.-China trade war has intensified, global growth has slowed and businesses have reduced their investment spending. Even so, recent job gains have averaged 157,000 in the past three months, enough to absorb new job seekers and potentially lower unemployment over time. Despite ultra-low unemployment, which fell from 3.7% in August, average hourly wages slipped by a penny, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly jobs report. Hourly pay rose just 2.9% from a year earlier, below the 3.4% year-over-year gain at the start of the year. All told, the September jobs report is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to cut rates later this month for the third time this year to try to help sustain the expansion. The slowing pace of hiring suggests that many employers are growing cautious in the face of uncertainties from President Donald Trump’s trade wars and a global economic slowdown. Businesses have added an average of just 119,000 jobs a month for the past three months, the smallest three-month gain in seven years.

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting one person and injuring two others in Wausau is due in court. The suspect is expected to make a court appearance Friday for the shooting at Pine Grove Cemetery Thursday. Police say the suspect is a former cemetery employee and that the victims are also employees or relatives of employees. Authorities haven’t said what motivated the man to shoot the victims. Officials say a handgun was recovered at the cemetery. Police say a suspicious fire that broke out in an apartment complex in Schofield minutes before the shooting is connected to the crime. The conditions of the injured at Aspirus Wausau Hospital were not released.