RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-3-19

Skies will remain gray as we get into the late morning and afternoon, though the rain and drizzle will have ended. The upper low will be sliding to our north, keeping a cool air mass around through the day and leading to a cool afternoon. Clouds may try to break to a little sun at times, but likely not enough to make a big difference. It will be breezy and with highs only in the mid 50’s, jackets and sweatshirts will get some use. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel as high pressure will move overhead at night and into Friday. If we clear out quickly overnight, temps may drop into the mid 30’s, but if low level moisture hangs around it will stay closer to 40. While that first frost is still possible, it will depend on those clouds. Either way, we can expect some sunshine to finally return Friday, though it will remain cool with highs staying in the 50’s. Unfortunately the next weather system will already be coming into the Upper Midwest Friday night and Saturday which will bring a wet start to our weekend. Any outdoor fall activities and events will have to contend with at least some rain, which currently looks to be more focused in the morning. We will have to see how timing trends, but the afternoon may try to dry out at least a little bit. It will remain cloudy and cool as temps stay in the 50’s. We should be able to salvage the second half of the weekend with a partly sunny sky returning Sunday, though it may be a bit windy as low pressure departs to the northeast. Highs will be near 60.

Wednesday at approximately 4:40 PM, the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 29 just West of 90th Street in Chippewa County. A vehicle traveling Westbound left the roadway and crashed in a field North of Highway 29. The responding Trooper attempted life saving efforts. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Mayo hospital in Eau Claire where the driver was later pronounced dead. The reason for the crash is still under investigation.

WINTER, Wis. (WEAU) – A Silver Alert has been expanded for a missing Sawyer County man. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert says the alert has been expanded due to the possibility that 89-year-old Norbert “Tony” Anthony Dantzman may be hitchhiking. Officials say Dantzman was last seen at the Strouf Motel in Winter on Friday, August 30. Families members noticed he was missing from the motel around 10 a.m. and believed to be without any ID or money. Dantzman has gray hair with brown eyes last seen wearing a checkered shirt with a black vest, black pants, black shoes, glasses and a gray hat with the marines emblem. Dantzman also has a beard. If you have any information, please call the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at 715-634-5213.

EAU CLAIRE – Every child deserves the chance to learn to read, and Security Financial Bank is doing what they can to make sure area homeless children have the resources they need to help them learn. Throughout the month of October, SFB will be collecting new and gently used children’s books to donate to Hope Gospel Mission’s new facility for women and children. The Bank some Books campaign encourages the public to drop off their favorite childhood classics to their area SFB location. For every book that is donated, SFB will donate $1 to Hope Gospel Mission up to $5,000. Sadly, homelessness is affecting a growing number of children in our area. We are pleased that Hope Gospel Mission is opening this new facility to address this issue. The public is encouraged to drop off children’s books at any of the following Security Financial Bank locations, Bloomer, Durand, Eau Claire, Ladysmith and River Falls.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) — Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said more information is expected to be released around 12:30 p.m. Thursday following a shooting that left multiple injured. The shooting scene was in and near Pine Grove Cemetery between Grand Avenue and Curling Way in Wausau. Two people are receiving treatment at a Wausau hospital after the reports of the shooting. Police confirm there are several victims, but have not given a number for those injured. The extent of injuries is unknown. Wausau Police responded to the report of a shooting around 8:45 a.m. A man in handcuffs was placed in the back of a Wausau Police squad car near Curling Way around 9:25 a.m. NewsChannel 7 is working to confirm if the shooting is related to a structure fire that occurred blocks away in Schofield.

­MADISON (WKOW) — As presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders recovers from a heart procedure, political science experts say this could impact his campaign and the rest of the Democratic field. Sanders’s campaign says the Democratic presidential candidate had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and is canceling events and appearances “until further notice.” Madison College Political Science Professor Mauries Sheppard says if Sanders remains in the race, he will have to prove he’s fit for office. “Enhance his certainty to show that despite his age, he’s vim and vigor once again to go forward,” said Sheppard. “If he should drop out, I think that changes the equation on the Democratic side quite a bit one” The health announcement came just hours after his campaign announced a massive fundraising surge of $25 million this quarter. His campaign also recently purchased it’s first TV ad to air in Iowa, but those ads have been pulled. The campaign said it’s just a postponement. “We’re still in that sort of uncertain period, if he were to come back, maybe he could possibly just pick up where he left off but there is a possibility that he may lose some steam and lose funding,” said Sheppard. The 78-year-old has not faced as many questions about his age and health compared to his opponent Joe Biden who last month on the debate stage was questioned by Julian Castro about his memory. A statement some pundits interpreted as Castro trying to make age an issue in the race.