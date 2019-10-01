RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-2-19

Though the weather is dreary, you will not need the umbrella for most of today. We will see rain chances return by the late afternoon, but even then rain appears to be scattered and light. Much of the day will stay dry with more clouds, though some places may see breaks of sunshine at times. Cool weather will prevail, with afternoon highs in the upper 50’s. The next wave of low pressure is forecast to track up from the southwest, passing to our south at night. A trough extending from this low will be pushing through, bringing a fresh round of rain to the area with another 0.20-.40″ possible. Timing does have this exiting by daybreak Thursday, which should then give us a drier day. An upper trough with some cool air will linger, keeping the sky mostly cloudy and it will also turn a bit breezy. Temperatures will stay below average with highs only in the mid 50’s.

Tuesday morning at 10:45, a City Officer assisted Probation and Parole agents with completing a home visit at a residence on East 2nd Street South. According to the report, during the home visit Drug Paraphernalia THC pipe, was located. The Officer took possession of the Drug Paraphernalia and destroyed it. The male subject was advised by his agent he could not leave his home.

Tuesday afternoon at 4:30, a Ladysmith Officer went to a residence on 1st Street North for a Probation and Parole Violation. According to the report, Cory F. Woodmansee, 37, was arrested for a Probation violation and brought to the Rusk County jail.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) — As the anniversary of one of Wisconsin’s most famous abduction cases approaches, law enforcement are being proactive about worst case scenarios. October marks the one year anniversary of the disappearance of Jayme Closs, the Barron County teen who went missing on October 15, 2018, and was found 88 days later on January 10, 2019. Closs’ is one of the Amber Alert success stories that experts say makes their job worth the fight. “In Wisconsin we don’t have very many true abductions. But having said that, we still want people to be vigilant, we still want them to report anything suspicious. If they see something, please report it,” says Jennifer Price, Director of Special Operations with Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. According to Amber Alert Wisconsin, law enforcement receive 24 tips of missing kids every day across the state. But in its 16 year tenure in the Badger State, only 37 Amber Alerts have been issued. In order for the Department of Justice to push out an alert, the missing child must meet three criteria. The child is in danger of death or great bodily harm. The child is age 17 or younger, and we have enough descriptive information to disseminate to the public to aid in finding that child,” says Price, also a coordinator for Wisconsin’s Child Abduction Response Team. Alerts are sent based on potential location of missing child via cell phones, highway signs or social media. Alerts are sent out in instances that include runaways or custody disputes, if the missing child meets the three criteria points. Experts say you should keep a close eye on any vehicle or suspect description that could help investigators. “Even though they’re low frequency events, they’re high risk. And we want to be able to protect our children the best that we can,” Price says. Thanks to the Amber Alert program, 957 children have been rescued safely nationwide. “For me personally, it means that what we’re doing is working. That we’re doing good work, we’re doing the best that we can with the public’s help, with local law enforcement’s help to recover this child,” Price tells NBC15 News. “It’s satisfying for me, but I can’t even imagine how much more satisfying and joyous it is for the family to get their child back.” Right now, there is not an Amber Alert issued in the state of Wisconsin. ­

Chippewa County (WQOW) – It has now been one week since an EF-3 tornado devasted parts of Elk Mound and the town of Wheaton. Chippewa County Emergency Management officials say the cost of cleaning up what the tornado ripped up is sitting at roughly $3 million. Officials say the storm destroyed 14 homes and caused major damage to 15 others. The estimate also covers the cost of equipment, labor, removal costs and more. Chippewa County Emergency Management Director Dennis Brown stresses this is a very rough estimate and that it’s too soon to have specific numbers. Governor Evers issued a disaster declaration following the storms. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says it’ll take some time before they know if the county will receive state assistance to help cover the costs. “It’s a slow process, a very very slow process,” Kowalczyk said. “It’s time consuming, it’s a lot of figures, a lot of calculating. Eventually, we’ll get notice whether or not we’re eligible.” The tornado damage does not yet meet the $8 million threshold to qualify for a FEMA aid, but the county has 60 days to submit costs to qualify for the Wisconsin Disaster Fund. If approved, Chippewa County will be reimbursed for up to 70% of the costs.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– A Bloomer man faces a number of charges after the murder of a Florida couple. According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Florida, 22-year-old Alex Zwiefelhofer, the son of the Chief of Bloomer Police, along with another man are accused of murdering a married couple near a church in 2018. The complaint goes on to detail several years of the man’s life that take place around the world. DOD records indicate that Zwiefelhofer joined the Army in 2015 but went AWOL in 2016. The complaint states he traveled to the Ukraine to fight as a combatant for a foreign paramilitary group. In 2017 Zwiefelhofer came to the attention of authorities at the US Embassy in Kenya while trying enter the South Sudan. He was deported to the United States. After arriving at the airport, the complaint says investigators found pictures of child porn on Zwiefelhofer’s phone. That led to charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. Those charges are still pending. In 2018, Authorities say Zwiefelhofer and another man traveled to Florida to meet the couple for a gun sale. The complaint alleges the couple was killed so the pair could take the money for travel costs. Zwiefelhofer later returned to Bloomer. After a lengthy investigation FBI agents executed a search warrant at Zwiefelhofer’s home in May of 2019 and was subsequently arrested by ATF agents in Chippewa Falls. He is currently in custody in Madison.