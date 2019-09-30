RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-1-19

It was a record breaking finish to September in parts of Western Wisconsin yesterday. Eau Claire officially came up short one degree of the record Monday, with a high of 84 degrees, while La Crosse hit 91 degrees, breaking the previous record of 87, set in 1996. It also was the only day the entire month that hit 90 degrees in the city. Changes are coming today though, as a cold front moves through the state. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be abundant, while winds will shift to the northwest and we will be much cooler and drier during the day. We welcome the month of October with the need for jackets and umbrellas. The front will stall over southern parts of the state, allowing for waves of showers and thunderstorms passing near and north of the front. This puts Eau Claire on the north edge of the heavy rainfall where we can expect precipitation amounts in the ballpark of a quarter of an inch. Meanwhile to the south, rainfall will be more frequent and heavy where flash flood watches have already been issued. Temperatures will hover around 60 before cooling through the afternoon. A few showers will remain overnight, but it will begin to dry out allowing temps to reach the upper 40’s by the morning. You may not really need the umbrella on Wednesday, but a few spotty showers may linger, while staying cloudy and gloomy. Heavier rain is expected to move in eventually, but after sunset. It will be cool with temperatures staying in the 50’s.

Monday night shortly before 8 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a request from Jefferson County to check an address on Fritz Avenue West, Ladysmith, for a subject who has a warrant. A City Officer responded to the residence in regards to Rusk County dispatch advising Christopher L. Alexander, 41, had an active child support warrant out of Jefferson County. After further investigation, Alexander was arrested for multiple offenses. Malia R. Alexander, 30 was also arrested for Obstructing an Officer. Both were transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County deputies and a Ladysmith Officer just after 10 PM Monday, responded to a residence on West 3rd Street North, Ladysmith, in regards to a report of a Domestic Incident in progress. Upon Officers arrival, the Officers learned that Nicholas A. Wehrmeister, 30, had fled out the back door of the residence before arrival. Officers were initially unable to locate him, however, while the City Officer was completing paperwork with the female complainant, Michelle J. Wehrmeister, Nicholas came back to the residence, and he was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct. Both were arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

BARRON COUNTY – Saturday night at 10:18, the Barron County 911 Center received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a semi rollover on North bound Highway 53 and MM133. First arriving units confirmed a minivan vs semi, with the semi on its side, and its load of green beans had spilled on Highway 53 and the shoulder, The minivan had been towing a small flatbed trailer which disintegrated upon impact, heavily covering both North bound lanes of Highway 53 with debris. The semi driver was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake with minor injuries. The minivan driver was transported to Mayo Hospital in Barron, and later transferred to Eau Claire with critical injuries.

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a Wisconsin man died after his boat capsized with two other passengers in Minnesota’s Lake Superior. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 68-year-old Donald James Sarter was the operator of a 21-foot Monark aluminum-hulled boat that capsized at about 11 a.m. Monday when the engine became waterlogged. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that one of Sarter’s passengers says they all had life jackets on but they were unzipped in front. Rescue crews found Sarter, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, in shallow water and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. Sarter’s passengers were able to swim to shore.

BOYCEVILLE, Wis. (WEAU)— Boyceville Police Department says Boyceville schools are on a precautionary lockdown this morning after Peoples State Bank was robbed. Officials say there will be a large police presence in the area.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers plans to change the date of the special election for an open congressional state after being alerted by the U.S. Department of Justice that the dates he set last week violated federal law. The election is to replace Republican Sean Duffy, who resigned last week. Evers on Sept. 23 set the special election on Jan. 27, with a primary on Dec. 30. Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said Tuesday that state and federal law conflict with each other, which made it an “impossible situation” to set the primary date. She says the governor is in consultation with both the state and federal departments of justice to set the new date. Baldauff says the general election is now likely to be in April or May instead of January. ­

SUPERIOR, WI– UPDATE: Superior authorities are closing down Tower Avenue outside the city’s new fire hall due to a “credible” bomb threat, according to a Facebook post from Superior Mayor Jim Paine. Paine wrote that Tower Avenue is closed in both directions around the fire station, which is located at 3025 Tower Avenue. City officials say the device has been “shielded” and the street is and will remain closed in both directions until the device is safely cleared. “Please stay away from this site and use an alternative route. The State Bomb squad is en route and will clear the device in a few hours,” Paine wrote. The circumstances surrounding the bomb threat are unknown at this time. “We expect their arrival within a few hours and hope to clear the device by the end of the work day but, as always, safety of the public and our local and State emergency personnel remains our highest priority,” city officials wrote in a news release. A press conference is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. KBJR 6 will be livestreaming it online and on Facebook. Superior School District officials say students are not being evacuated because police assured them the school buildings are not in a danger zone. School officials say they will be in constant contact with police to ensure that remains the case