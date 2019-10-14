Robin E. Dutkiewicz
Robin E. Dutkiewicz, 84 of Glen Flora, died Monday, October 14, at Care & Rehab of Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband Don, daughters, Mickey Sports of Glen Flora, Terrie Keever of High Point, NC., Son Tony Cruthis of Jamestown, NC., Numerous Grandchildren and great grandchildren, 2 brothers, Richard Ratcliff of Wilington, NC., Robert Ratcliff of Augusta, GA.
A Memorial Service for Robin Dutkiewicz will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 1 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Friends may call on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service.
