Ray V. Wachowski, 76 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Sunday, October 20, at his home. He is survived by his wife Carol, 1 son, Steven of Cedar Lake, IN., 2 daughters, Tammy O’Connor of Crown Point, IN., and Raymond Wachowski of Menomonie, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters, 3 brothers, John, Ronald and Donald all of Indiana.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 29, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Papi officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time on Tuesday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.