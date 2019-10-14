Norman C. Skabroud
Norman C. Skabroud, 83, of Sheldon formally of Jump River, passed away October 14, at Ladysmith Care Community. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marlene of Sheldon, his children, Julie (Lindy) Siemek, Doug (Diane) Skabroud, and Dean (Shelley) Skabroud all of Jump River, Chris (Lynn) Skabroud of Hannibal and Jody )Brian) Oelkers of Sheldon, a daughter in law, Brenda Skabroud of Jump River, 24 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church-Sheldon with Pastor Dean Herberts officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery-Jump River. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Wednesday at the Gilman Funeral Home and on Thursday one hour prior to services at the church in Sheldon.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS October 14, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-14-19 Temperatures will be gradually rising into the new week but it will take until perhaps Friday before we actually return to at least average. The next few days will stay a bit chilly, but an improvement from the last few days. Today will be a bit better as the upper low continues […]
- Glenn Hanson October 14, 2019Glenn Hanson, 86 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Saturday, October 12, at Woodstone Senior Living Center in Rice Lake. He is survived by friends and neighbors. Funeral services for Glenn Hanson will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 17th, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in […]