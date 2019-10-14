Norman C. Skabroud, 83, of Sheldon formally of Jump River, passed away October 14, at Ladysmith Care Community. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marlene of Sheldon, his children, Julie (Lindy) Siemek, Doug (Diane) Skabroud, and Dean (Shelley) Skabroud all of Jump River, Chris (Lynn) Skabroud of Hannibal and Jody )Brian) Oelkers of Sheldon, a daughter in law, Brenda Skabroud of Jump River, 24 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church-Sheldon with Pastor Dean Herberts officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery-Jump River. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Wednesday at the Gilman Funeral Home and on Thursday one hour prior to services at the church in Sheldon.