Michael D. Waeltz, 73 of Ladysmith, died Sunday, October 13, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife Joyce, sons, Jay Waeltz and Jody Waeltz of Ladysmith, Stepchildren, Tresa Schumann of Ladysmith, Travis Yoder and Missy Yoder of Iowa, 3 grandchildren and 2 brothers, Mark and Gene both of Milwaukee.

A Celebration of Life for Michael Waeltz will be held on Saturday, October 19th at the VMA from 11 AM to 1 PM with Military Honors being provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.