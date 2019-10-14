mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Michael D. Waeltz

Michael D. Waeltz, 73 of Ladysmith, died Sunday, October 13, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.  He is survived by his wife Joyce, sons, Jay Waeltz and Jody Waeltz of Ladysmith, Stepchildren, Tresa Schumann of Ladysmith, Travis Yoder and Missy Yoder of Iowa, 3 grandchildren and 2 brothers, Mark and Gene both of Milwaukee. 

A Celebration of Life for Michael Waeltz will be held on Saturday, October 19th at the VMA from 11 AM to 1 PM with Military Honors being provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.  The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS October 14, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-14-19 Temperatures will be gradually rising into the new week but it will take until perhaps Friday before we actually return to at least average. The next few days will stay a bit chilly, but an improvement from the last few days. Today will be a bit better as the upper low continues […]
  • Glenn Hanson October 14, 2019
    Glenn Hanson, 86 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Saturday, October 12, at Woodstone Senior Living Center in Rice Lake.  He is survived by friends and neighbors.  Funeral services for Glenn Hanson will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 17th, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating.  Burial will follow in […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.