MaryAnn Olson, 82 of Ladysmith, died on Friday, September 27th, at Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake. She is survived by her 7 children, David of Marshfield, Cindy of Rice Lake, Steven of Weyerhaeuser, Beth of Oshkosh, Karen of Glenwood City, Julie Deyo of Lacrosse and Debra of Glenwood City, 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, 2 brothers and 3 sisters, Jerome Bromley of Florida, Margaret Jedinak of Ohio, Colin Bromley of Illinois, Paula Bromley of Ladysmith and Rita Hutchinson of Virginia, many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for MaryAnn Olson will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 11 at the Ladysmith Care Community Cameo Room with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the Cameo Room. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.