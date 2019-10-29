MARK R. KRALICEK
Mark R. Kralicek, 55 of Ogema, passed away October 24th. He is survived by his mother, Joanne Cracker and brother Scott and Debra of Ladysmith, and life partner Suzanne Weibel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, in Prentice at the Railroad Rec. Center from 12-4. A Military honors will be at 3 PM.
