Lillian D. Bucz, 87 of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, October 23, at Ladysmith Nursing Home. She is survived by 1 daughter, Michele McCrea of Ladysmith, 1 son, Tony Bucz of Huntsville, AL., 1 brother, Larry Galetka of Ladysmith, 2 sisters, Evelyn Galetka and Dorothy Duesing both of Ladysmith.

Funeral services for Lillian Bucz will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 30 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Fr. Papi and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will follow in St Anthony’s Church Cemetery in Tony. Visitation will be held after 4 PM on Tuesday, October 29 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a rosary will be held at 7 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 AM until service time on Wednesday at Our Lady of Sorrows.