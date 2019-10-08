Leu G. Skeels II
Leu G. Skeels, II, 82 of Conrath, died on Friday, August 30, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Karen, 2 sons, Steve of Elkton, SD and Mark of Helena, MT., 1 daughter, Shari Grillo of Conrath, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Leu Skeels, II will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 12, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Bill Odermann officiating. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until service time at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS October 8, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-8-19 A large area of high pressure centered just to our southeast is keeping skies clear and weather quiet across the upper Midwest. We have now transitioned into a flow of warmer air being on the west side of the system, which will kick our temperatures up a few degrees. Today through Thursday […]
- Claudia C. Nelson October 8, 2019Claudia C. Nelson. 71 of Ojibwa, died on Sunday, October 6th, at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie. She is survived by 1 son, Eric Rognsvoog of Ojibwa, 1 daughter, Sherry Bransted of Chippewa Falls, 4 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Jay and Randy Sands of Ojibwa. A Memorial service for Claudia Nelson will be […]