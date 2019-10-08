Leu G. Skeels, II, 82 of Conrath, died on Friday, August 30, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Karen, 2 sons, Steve of Elkton, SD and Mark of Helena, MT., 1 daughter, Shari Grillo of Conrath, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Leu Skeels, II will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 12, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Bill Odermann officiating. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until service time at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.