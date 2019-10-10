Kathleen Delvis (Williams)
Kathleen Delvis (Williams), 75 of New Auburn passed away on October 10, at home. Survivors include her husband Dennis, daughter, Denise Delvis of Kingman, AZ., siblings Patricia Meyer of Ladysmith and Archie (Candy) Williams of Hannibal, sister in law Cindy Williams of Gilman, and too many nices, nephews, and cousins to track, and countless friends.
Services will be held on Monday October 14, at 11 AM at New Hope Presbyterian Church-Hannibal with Beverly Thompson officiating. Visitation will be from 2-5 on Sunday at the Gilman Funeral Home and Monday morning one hour prior to services at the church. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family with arrangements.
