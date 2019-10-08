Harold R. Kanning, Sr., 70 of Ladysmith, die on Tuesday, September 17th, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife Dannielle, 1 son, Harold Jr. of Knoxville, TN., 1 daughter, Susan Schmick of Ladysmith, 4 grandchildren, 1 brother, Robert Kanning of Las Vegas and 1 sister, Kathryn Kanning of Cornell.

A celebration of life for Harold Kanning, Sr., will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, October 13th, at the Veterans Memorial Association in Ladysmith with an hour of visitation beginning at 12 Noon. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.