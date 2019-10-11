Glenn Hanson
Glenn Hanson, 86 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Saturday, October 12, at Woodstone Senior Living Center in Rice Lake. He is survived by friends and neighbors. Funeral services for Glenn Hanson will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 17th, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in the Weyerhaeuser Village Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time on Thursday at the Funeral Home.
- Kathleen Delvis (Williams) October 11, 2019Kathleen Delvis (Williams), 75 of New Auburn passed away on October 10, at home. Survivors include her husband Dennis, daughter, Denise Delvis of Kingman, AZ., siblings Patricia Meyer of Ladysmith and Archie (Candy) Williams of Hannibal, sister in law Cindy Williams of Gilman, and too many nices, nephews, and cousins to track, and countless friends. […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS October 11, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-11-19 The colder air will take hold of the state Friday and will have you reaching for the coats as we will remain in the chilly 40’s. Temperatures may rise a few degrees from the morning, but then a slow and steady drop will commence by late afternoon and into the night. Clouds […]