Glenn Hanson, 86 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Saturday, October 12, at Woodstone Senior Living Center in Rice Lake. He is survived by friends and neighbors. Funeral services for Glenn Hanson will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 17th, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in the Weyerhaeuser Village Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time on Thursday at the Funeral Home.