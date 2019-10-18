Glen D. Barker, 84 of Rice Lake and formerly of Tony, died on Saturday, October 19th, at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake. He is survived by 7 children, Tammy Haenel, Sherri Kostka, Judy Lundvall, Brian Barker, Wendy Stelter, Louanne Cantrell and Duane Barker, 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Alice Ann Anderson, 3 brothers, Don, Allen and John Barker.

Funeral services for Glen Barker will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 26th, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Rev. Bill Odermann officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7:30 PM on Friday, October 25th, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. There will also be an hour of Visitation from 10:00 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our House Memory Care, Lakeview Medical Center Hospice or the Alzh