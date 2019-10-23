Garage Sale
Garage Sale – Something for Everyone – Oct. 30-Nov 3 9 AM to 6 PM. Corner of 3rd Street and W5557 Davlin St. Sheldon. Knick Knacks, Cabinets, Indian Pictures, Dishes, Christmas Décor. and Steros.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS October 23, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-23-19 The next weak low and front will quickly track through the Plains and to our south Wednesday, bringing a few more showers to our southern counties while most of our area will stay dry. There may be some breaks in the clouds during the morning before more return with the system sliding […]
- Vonnie Strop October 23, 2019Vonnie Strop, 95 of Ladysmith, died on Friday, October 18th at the Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 3 daughters, Judy Lechleitner, Peggy Anderson and Bonnie Zich, 1 son, Jeff Strop, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Janet Metzger and Erna Stingle, many nieces and nephews. Memorial services for Vonnie Strop will be […]