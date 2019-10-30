ESTHER RANDS
Esther Rands, 96 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, October 29th, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 2 daughters, Susan Ley of Virginia and Mary Geiser of Brookfield, 1 son, Bill of Ladysmith, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Elsie Larson of Ladysmith and Ione Stark of Kent City, Michigan.
Funeral services for Esther Rands will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 2, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Diane Odermann officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Visitation will be from 9 AM until 11 AM on Saturday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
