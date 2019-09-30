Estate Sale

Charlotte E. Jacobson, 79 of Barron, died September 17, at Care & Rehab of Barron. She is survived by 3 Siblings, Claude Jacobson of McGregor, MN., Joyce Sutton of Webster, and Bruce Jacobson of Barron, nieces and nephews. A Memorial service for Charlotte Jacobson will be held on Saturday, October 5th, at 2 PM. at the […]

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-30-19 It has been a warmer and wetter than average September and the final day of this month will continue the trend. As the warm front lifts up to our north we will get into southerly flow, and the breezes will draw up warm and humid weather one more time today. Any showers […]