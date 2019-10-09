David W. Ramer, 80 of Couderay, died on Tuesday, October 8, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. He is survived by his wife Marcile, 2 sons, Kenyon of Couderay and Myron of Eagan, MN., 3 grandchildren, 1 brother, Robert of Goshen, IN., 2 sisters, Esther Graybill of Delphi, IN., and Viola Hartman of Edmonson, TX.

Funeral services for David Ramer will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 16th, at Exland Mennonite Church with Alvin Stoll and Jim Kauffman officiating. Burial will follow in Windfall Cemetery in Exland with David Hochstetler officiating. Visitation will be from 4 PM until 8 PM on Tuesday, October 15 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce and again from 10 AM until service time on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family or the Exland Mennonite Church.