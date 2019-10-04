Claudia C. Nelson. 71 of Ojibwa, died on Sunday, October 6th, at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie. She is survived by 1 son, Eric Rognsvoog of Ojibwa, 1 daughter, Sherry Bransted of Chippewa Falls, 4 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Jay and Randy Sands of Ojibwa.

A Memorial service for Claudia Nelson will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, October 12, at Zion Lutheran Church in Winter with Rev. Terri Blomberg officiating. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until service time on Saturday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.