mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

YARD SALE

YARD SALE – N2856 County Highway E, Bruce  Fri and Sat Sept. 6-7

2 Summit Viper Climbing stands  $200  2 Schwinn MT. Bikes  Best offer,   3 Trck MT Bikes  Best Offer

Fishing Poles, Musky rod and reel  lots of musky lures  10 a piece.  608-838-6913

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 3, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-3-19 The 2019-2020 school year begins for most students today and although many of us were awoken during the night due to the heavy rain, loud thunder and gusty winds, the rest of the day should be much quieter. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds developing by afternoon. Winds from the west […]
  • Garage Sale August 30, 2019
    Yard/Garage Sale – Friday Sept 6, Saturday Sept 7 and Monday Sept 9  10-4:30.  605 East 10th Street S. Ladysmith  Many household items, yard tools, toys, lamps, chairs, Christmas and Holiday decorations, some antiques, hats, Hallmark and Avon items, books and much more.  New items each day.
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.