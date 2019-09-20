Thomas Martin Morgan
Thomas Martin Morgan, 81, passed away at he King Veterans Home in King, Wisconsin on September 15th. Tom is survived by a son, Tony who resides in the Denver area, Brothers, Dick from Medford, Bill and Kerm from Ladysmith along with many nieces, cousins and nephews.
Tom was interned at the Veterans Cemetery South of Spooner on Friday September, 20. Sarges wishes would be simple, Be kind to children.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 20, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-20-19 Some sunshine mixed with clouds can be expected through the rest of the day. Temperatures this afternoon will have a good chance to top out in the low 80’s. That’s over 10 degrees above average for this time of year. There may be a stray shower or storm passing through, but all […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 19, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-19-19 The weak front will settle to our south briefly, before lifting back north as a warm front into Friday. As mentioned, southern counties are still looking at some wet weather early in the day, but that rain will exit before the afternoon leaving mainly dry weather across western Wisconsin. Clouds will be […]