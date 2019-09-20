Thomas Martin Morgan, 81, passed away at he King Veterans Home in King, Wisconsin on September 15th. Tom is survived by a son, Tony who resides in the Denver area, Brothers, Dick from Medford, Bill and Kerm from Ladysmith along with many nieces, cousins and nephews.

Tom was interned at the Veterans Cemetery South of Spooner on Friday September, 20. Sarges wishes would be simple, Be kind to children.