Thomas Brost
Thomas Brost, passed away Friday, August 23rd at the VA in Minneapolis after a lost fight with cancer. Tom is survived by his wife Sandra, 3 children, Joseph (Shiloh) Brost, Justine (Max) Kennedy, 8 grandchildren, Siblings, Charles (Sandy) Brost, Richard Brost, Jeanne (Ed) Michels, Linda (Pat) Glenz and Patty (George) Burk.
