RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-30-19

It has been a warmer and wetter than average September and the final day of this month will continue the trend. As the warm front lifts up to our north we will get into southerly flow, and the breezes will draw up warm and humid weather one more time today. Any showers this morning will exit soon, then the remainder of the day will stay mainly dry. Clouds will then gradually mix with some sunshine and depending how quick this happens will determine just how warm the afternoon gets. Southern counties will have the best chance to reach into the 80’s, while from Eau Claire on north it should stay a little cooler, though still well above average. Dew points will be climbing through the 60’s, making it feel sticky. Clouds will then return or fill in again at night as a cold front arrives. A few scattered showers and storms are expected while the front starts to sag south and then nearly stalls through Tuesday. This is expected to happen after passing through the Chippewa Valley, leading to a cooler day, but there will likely be a pretty noticeable temperature gradient from north to south. Showers and thunderstorms will pass through at times all day, leading to potentially some heavy rainfall. With winds from the north, highs will not warm much higher than the low 60’s.

RUSK COUNTY – On Thursday, September 26th, at 8:50 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a truck vs school bus accident on Highway 8 near Elm Road in the Township of Hawkins. When Deputies arrived they located a school bus from Rib Lake, that had 11 children and 3 adults on board. Deputies also located the pick up truck and driver that had rear ended the school bus. The driver of the truck was identified as Charles Reisner, 33 from Glen Flora. Reisner was arrested for OWI 4th offense. Nobody on the bus was injured.

Friday afternoon at about 3 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a two car accident at a location on Highway 40 and County Highway D. According to the report, air bags were deployed in one of the vehicles. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce and Sheldon ambulances, Bruce Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter was contacted. A second Chopper was requested. No other information on the accident was available.

Just after 11 PM Friday, a Ladysmith Officer made a traffic stop of a vehicle for going 58 in a 25 MPH Zone on Lake Avenue West, Ladysmith. After the traffic stop, the Officer noticed the odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. The subject was cooperative and consented to doing field sobriety tests at this location. The subject was arrested for OWI 1st Offense and cited for speeding.

Rusk County dispatch shortly before 9 PM, received a 911 call from a resident as well as a few others in an area of Cloverland Road, Tony, advising that they felt what they believed to be an explosion. Enough to shake their homes and knock pictures and sorts off the walls. Rusk County received more 911 calls advising that there homes also shook and felt what was to be an explosion in the townships of Grant and Grow. Nothing was located by authorities.

Just after Midnight Sunday morning, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper was out with a vehicle on Highway 8 and Van Wey Lane. Rusk County deputies were requested to assist. According to the report, after an investigation, The driver was reportedly drunk and there was a passenger. The subject was taken to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw and then transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday afternoon at about 3:20, a City Officer and Rusk County deputies responded to an address on Sabin Avenue East, Ladysmith, on a report of a Physical Domestic between Tommy L. Robinson, 47, and a 55 year old female. Upon arrival, Robinson was not allowing the female to speak to Officers. Robinson was advised of an active warrant and resisted arrest. Robinson had a Probation hold placed on him and is being referred to the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office for resisting arrest and possible Domestic Disorderly Conduct charges.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Clean-up is still underway after last Tuesday’s EF3 tornado ripped through the town of Wheaton. Volunteers spent the weekend helping restore order to the area and area farmer, Jeffrey Pagenkopf, says he appreciates the help. “It’s wonderful,” Pagenkopf said. “It is unbelievable how the places around the community have stepped up and brought us food and water and kept us fed. The changeover of the help, I stay out here day and night and it is wonderful that other people do that with me.” Volunteers say helping out is just what community spirit is all about. “This is my community,” said volunteer Heidi Vanderloop. “I work for 4-H in Chippewa County, I work with extension and these are families and friends of our programs that really need our help in this time.” Volunteer, Jason Benson said he felt like it was his duty to go out and help. “This is my community,” Benson said. “This is where I’m from. The Town of Wheaton has always been my home.” Benson says volunteers have come in from all across the region to lend a helping hand over the last several days.

Town of Wheaton (WQOW) – For the last few days, county officials and volunteers have been out in droves to help fix power lines and clear roads from Tuesday’s tornado. With rain in the forecast, Chippewa County Emergency Management is taking time to reassess the damage so they can organize an efficient cleanup effort both Saturday and Sunday. As part of the reassessment, crews are going door-to-door in damaged neighborhoods, talking with homeowners to see who still wants assistance and what equipment they might need. They’re also investigating what outside resources they may need. The Wheaton fire chief says despite the devastation the community suffered this week, it also revealed the good in people. “Words cannot say it. We’ve been offered everything from large equipment, food, the businesses have stepped up, to people that say ‘I cannot work, but if anybody needs a hug, I’m here for them.’ So, it’s just been so touching,” said Chief Adam Blaskowski. Those interested in helping Saturday should go to the Wheaton Fire Department by 9 a.m. They ask volunteers be over 18, wear appropriate clothes – including closed-toed shoes.