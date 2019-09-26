RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-27-19

We will have a chance to see at least a few scattered showers early today, but much of the day will be dry, and any rain that falls will likely remain light. Most of the wet weather will taper off by mid-day, there may be a bit of sunshine by the afternoon, otherwise clouds will be dominant with highs in the mid 60’s. Clouds will then begin to move out by early evening and if we can totally clear out then we could start off Saturday morning a bit cooler than currently forecast, with lows in the low 40’s. The clearing will come as high pressure noses down from the northwest. This will bring a nicer start to the weekend, though a bit on the cool side. A few clouds may be around, otherwise we should see some sunshine through the day with afternoon highs in the low 60’s. The high will quickly push east while a warm front lifts up from the south Saturday night into Sunday. Clouds will quickly return and we could see more showers develop at night with chances continuing into Sunday. Though a few showers and perhaps thunderstorms may be around on Sunday, it’s not going to take up most of the day, with some dry times likely. Clouds will be dominant with highs in the mid 60’s.

RUSK COUNTY – On Wednesday, September 25th, at 10 AM the Rusk County Dispatch Center received a call from an airplane pilot advising he was aerially applying material to a crop field when a male subject appeared on the ground and was pointing a firearm at his plane. Rusk County Deputies and Investigators responded to the area of Tyman Road and Sunny Hill Road in the Township of Atlanta where they located the suspect, Ronald Beebe, 66 of Weyerhaeuser. Beebe has been charged by the Sheriff’s Office with Reckless Endangering Safety, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of THC and Manufacturing/Deliver THC. Initial investigation shows the aircraft was not struck by any projectiles.

Thursday shortly before 9 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 Onstar advising of a collision at Ellingson Avenue and Elm Road, Hawkins. According to the report, Onstar advised the airbags were deployed but not getting a response from the driver. Rusk County received another call from Onstar advising they made voice contact with the driver and he didn’t know what happened but he thinks he hit a school bus. Rusk County received a call from a parent on the school bus advising someone in a large truck crashed into the rear of the bus. No kids were hurt. Rusk County deputies, the Hawkins ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. After an investigation, the driver of the truck was possibly intoxicated. The subject refused a blood draw and was transported to the jail while obtaining a warrant for a blood draw. The subject was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY – In the town of Wheaton, Chippewa County, the next organized field crew operations will be held this coming Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers may arrive for registration and assignment at the Wheaton Fire Station, 3900 38th Street starting at 9 AM each day. Each volunteer will be assigned to a group to assist affected property owners with debris pickup and removal. The fire station is on the South side of State Highway 29 off 40th Street. PLEASE NOTE – That there will be no organized field crews on Friday, September 27th,. Town officials will use the day to contact property owners to determine work assignments on Saturday and Sunday. Residents and others are again urged to use caution when operating chainsaws and other equipment. Please use care around any damaged trees of power lines. Unfortunately, injuries are common during cleanup efforts.

­ Barron County (WQOW) — An early morning crash leads to a hit-and-run charge against a Barron County man. According to the criminal complaint, the crash happened early Friday morning on Highway 25 in the Town of Maple Grove in Barron County. Witnesses told police that Edwin Gutierrez was going too fast for foggy conditions, crossed the centerline and hit another truck head-on. Gutierrez told police he then ran into the woods before police arrived. Authorities said the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and doctors said he may lose the use of his thumb. Gutierrez now faces charges of hit-and-run causing great bodily injury, as well as knowingly operating without a valid license. He’s being held on a $2,000 cash bond. Gutierrez returns to court on Tuesday.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— Three men from Barron County have been charged in court after illegally killing a deer when the season has closed. Court documents show 37-year-old Tyler Crotteau has been charged with illegal hunting deer/carcass, possessing game during closed season- party to a crime and discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building. 36-year-old Jeremy Balser and 44-year-old Paul Goin have both been charged with possessing game during a closed season- party to a crime. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources made contact with Balser on May 17 in regards of an illegal deer shot in April in the town of Haugen. The criminal complaint says Balser said on April 13 he stopped the car and Crotteau shot the doe out of the vehicle’s passenger side window with a .40 caliber pistol. Crotteau later admitted to officials that this was true and he had shot the deer. Court statements say the deer was gutted, skinned and quartered by Crotteau at Goin’s house. While gutting the deer, two unborn fawns were found. DNR later located a bag with the two fawns in Balser’s freezer. Balser told officials Crotteau had told him he was eventually going to have the fawns mounted by a taxidermist. A DNR Warden noted in the criminal complaint that Crotteau had suspended hunting, fishing and trapping privileges since 2012. In the years from 2012 to 2017, he had purchased 16 different licenses while his license privileges were still suspended. The same DNR Warden measured the distance from where the deer was shot to the nearest building, and the complaint states it was approximately 45 yards from a nearby residence. Crotteau, Balser and Goin are all scheduled to appear in court Oct.2.