RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-26-19

Another nice day on Thursday but clouds will be increasing through the afternoon as mid and upper level moisture arrives from the west. These clouds will be out ahead of the next approaching front that will slide through Friday morning. Afternoon highs will again be in the mid to upper 60’s. Clouds will increase at night and a few showers are possible by daybreak Friday. It will remain milder with lows in the 50’s. The current timing of the front has it pass through Friday morning with a few showers and isolated storms, followed by partial clearing in the afternoon. Winds will shift to the west and turn a bit breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

­Chippewa County (WQOW) – The National Weather Service has said their preliminary findings are that an EF-3 tornado touched down in the town of Wheaton Tuesday night. That means wind speeds were in the 136-165 mph range. The National Weather Service says this was the 25th and strongest tornado of the year so far in Wisconsin. So far, 16 tornados have been EF-0s and eight have been EF-1s. The NWS also says the last time a tornado this strong touched down in Wisconsin – it was in Ladysmith on September 2, 2002. According to Chippewa County Emergency Management, the tornado began on the eastern edge of Dunn County and traveled into the southwest corner of Chippewa County for a total of four to five miles. That has not been verified at this point by the National Weather Service. Governor Tony Evers was in the town of Wheaton touring damage on Wednesday afternoon.

­MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency for Chippewa, Clark, and Dunn counties, after strong storms hit the area Tuesday night, producing a tornado that injured two people and damaged over a dozen homes and other structures. The storm also downed trees and power lines, leaving several thousand utility customers without power. “Tuesday night’s tornado had a devastating impact on this area, leaving many homes badly damaged and a long road ahead to recovery for these communities,” Gov. Evers said. “My executive order allows state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance to the communities affected by these storms as they work to rebuild.” Evers’ declaration follows a visit to Chippewa County on Wednesday, where he surveyed storm damage in the Town of Wheaton.

A preliminary assessment by the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities has confirmed the tornado was as an EF-3, with estimated winds of over 150 miles per hour. It began on the eastern edge of Dunn County and traveled into the southwest corner of Chippewa County. An assessment of the full path of the tornado is ongoing. “I am grateful for the efforts of everyone involved in responding to this disaster,” Evers said. “It is in times of crisis that I am always glad to be reminded of how willing the people of Wisconsin are to step up to the plate and help their neighbors.” Governor Evers’ executive order directs state agencies to help those affected by the storms. It also allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be called to active duty to provide assistance, as the adjutant general deems it necessary, to support local authorities with their recovery efforts.

Wednesday night at about 10:40, Ladysmith Officers responded to a residence on 1st Street South, Ladysmith, in regards to a report from Javier G. Colon, 22, advising an unknown subject broke the front window of his door. After further investigation, it was found that Colon damaged a female’s work vehicle while she wasn’t home. A City Officer placed Colon under arrest for obstructing, criminal damage to property, and a Probation hold.

WINTER, Wis. (WEAU) – A Silver Alert has been expanded for a missing Sawyer County man. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert says the alert has been expanded due to the possibility that 89-year-old Norbert “Tony” Anthony Dantzman may be hitchhiking. Officials say Dantzman was last seen at the Strouf Motel in Winter on Friday, August 30. Families members noticed he was missing from the motel around 10 a.m. and believed to be without any ID or money. Dantzman has gray hair with brown eyes last seen wearing a checkered shirt with a black vest, black pants, black shoes, glasses and a gray hat with the marines emblem. Dantzman also has a beard.