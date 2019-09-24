RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-25-19

The next few days will come with cooler and less humid air. A broad upper trough will be located to our north as the main branch of the jet stream sags south. This will return us to more typical late September temperatures. Wednesday will start off with sunshine before some clouds mix in through the day. A few isolated showers will be possible, but most places will stay dry. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs staying in the 60’s while stronger westerly winds may gust to 30 mph. The next high will be sliding by to our south into Thursday morning, bringing lighter winds at night and a clear sky. This will allow temperatures too cool down into the more seasonable 40’s. Thursday will start off with some sun, then clouds will be increasing out ahead of the next advancing cold front. It will remain a bit breezy with afternoon highs in the mid 60’s.

RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday night just before 8 PM, according to a press release, it was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that there was a motor vehicle crash with injury near the intersection of County Highway G and Old 14 Rd in the town of Grant. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Ladysmith Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ladysmith Fire Department and the Rusk County EMS responded to the scene, later assisted by the Lakeview Medical EMS and the Sawyer County EMS. Two subjects were transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. One subject was then transferred to another facility due to injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Ladysmith Police Department.

Tuesday afternoon just before 1 PM, Rusk County deputies served a warrant at a residence on Zebro Road, Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, the subject arrived at the residence. After an investigation the male subject was taken into custody and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer late Tuesday afternoon, met with a Chippewa County deputy at the Cenex gas station at the Rusk/Chippewa County line to exchange custody of Steven Joseph Sweet, 18. Sweet was arrested by the Chippewa County deputy on an Ladysmith Police Department Municipal Warrant. The Officer took custody of Sweet without incident. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY – A tornado which occurred Tuesday evening caused extensive damage to structures in the West portion of the Town of Wheaton in the vicinity of State Highway 29 in Chippewa County. Preliminary reports indicate that a semi driver was injured following a crash on Highway 29 which resulted from the tornado. A mobile home in the area was overturned and an occupant was reportedly transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Several residents who rely on electric medical devices needed assistance due to power outages. Responders from Chippewa Fire District and mutual-aid departments worked into the night checking on the welfare of residents and clearing roads. American Red Cross provided canteen services to responders. Chippewa County Highway Department assisted first responders with road clearing. Numerous trees blocked roads in area and power is out in some neighborhoods this morning. Local roads may still present hazards today. Homes along 26th Street South of Highway 29 were significantly damaged. Storage buildings, barns and outbuildings were also damaged or destroyed. Damage assessment will continue this morning. Residents are encouraged to use care when operating chainsaws and other equipment during the cleanup. Please use caution around any downed power lines or damaged trees. Peoples are often injured during cleanup efforts following storms. For Wheaton Residents, Recycling for tin and other items in dumpsters on 20th Street just North of 20th avenue, across from Meyers Septic. Clean brush to the Wheaton Station in gravel lot East of the station.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind says he supports investigating a whistleblower’s complaint about a phone call President Donald Trump made that has resulted in a formal impeachment inquiry. Kind stopped short of saying he supports impeachment. Wisconsin’s two other Democratic members of Congress, Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan, have long backed impeachment. None of Wisconsin’s four congressional Republicans have said they support impeachment over the president’s call to the president of Ukraine and the discussion of investigating former Vice President Biden and his son. Kind says in a statement Wednesday that reports of Trump’s call are “extremely concerning.” Kind says Congress must investigate claims made in the whistleblower’s report. He says “no one is above the law — not even the president.” Kind is from La Crosse and represents a western Wisconsin district that Trump won in 2016 by 4 points.