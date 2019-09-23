RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-24-19

The warm weather will continue today as southwest breezes increase through the day. A cold front will be approaching from the west but we won’t see much change, at least through the afternoon. Sunshine will be mixing with some increasing clouds, while temperatures rise close to 80. The front will then likely spark the development of thunderstorms into the evening hours. The combination of the front, stronger mid-upper level winds and some instability should lead to the threat of a few strong to severe storms. Primary threats will include large hail and damaging winds, along with heavy rainfall. Storms will be moving through rather quickly so they won’t stick around for long. The best window of time to expect the storms currently looks to fall between 7pm-11pm. Some clearing will follow at night with mild temperatures in the 50’s. A cooler, more seasonable pattern will then take hold for the remainder of this work week. The dominant heat ridge that had been over the eastern half of the country for more than a week will be gone, as broad upper level troughing takes hold over the north-central states. We will begin to feel the changes on Wednesday.

Monday morning shortly before 10 AM, a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at a residence on Chestnut Avenue, Hawkins. According to the Police Log, contact was made with a subject who was taken into custody. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Wisconsin Probation Monday morning at about 1:40 AM, contacted dispatch and requested that Marc J Gross, 34, be taken into custody for violating conditions of his probation. Ladysmith Police responded to an address on Fritz Avenue West and located 3 individuals outside in front of the residence. Gross was one of the 3 individuals and was informed that probation had put out a warrant for his arrest. Gross was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Ladysmith Police responded to a location on Fritz Avenue West at 7:45 AM, on a report from Probation and Parole regarding Rocky W. Ralston, 36, having an active P&P Warrant. Officers made contact with Ralston. He was taken into custody without incident. Ralston was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Wisconsin home sales fell by a modest margin even as median prices moved up sharply in August, according to the most recent examination of the existing housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Existing home sales fell 2.1 percent in August 2019 compared to August 2018, while median prices rose 9.0 percent over that same period to $206,000. On a year to date basis, the picture is similar. Comparing the first eight months of 2019 to the first eight months of 2018, home sales dropped 3.2 while prices rose 7.6 percent to $199,000. In Rusk County the median price in august was $132,450 compared to $104,900 in August of last year which is up 26%. Sales in Rusk County in August was 30 compared to 21 in August last year which is up 42%. Year to date in Rusk County, the median price was $118,500 compared to $115,000 last year. Year to date sales is at 132, compared to 119 last year. Although we have seen volatile monthly sales over the past years, the summer sales performance has been very stable since 2015.

(WSAW) — According to a report in the New York Post, a Wisconsin man, already in prison for a different crime, is confessing to killing Teresa Halbach. Right now, Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, are serving time in prison for the crime. The confession is reportedly in the hands of investigators. Kathleen Zellner, Avery’s attorney, reacted to the news on Twitter. She said We received the handwritten confession on Saturday. It is worthless unless it is corroborated. The name of the Wisconsin man who reportedly confessed, has not been released.

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – At least four people were hurt in a house explosion Monday afternoon. Several fire departments responded just before 4 p.m. to the site in the town of Grant. Officials said four people were taken to hospitals via helicopter for their injuries. Sheriff’s detective sergeant Gordon Kowaleski says the names and ages of the injured aren’t being made public right now. He didn’t know their conditions. It could take a while to determine the cause, officials said. “It’s a fire scene. There’s a lot of damage to the house. I’m not going to comment past that until we get the fire marshal up here and we can thoroughly look at the scene and try to figure out what happened,” Kowaleski said. Emergency vehicles blocked the road for more than four hours, but by 8:30 p.m. all firefighters and rescue crews had left. Investigators will return Tuesday as soon as there’s daylight. The sheriff’s office remained to secure the area and make sure no one goes onto the property.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A second Republican has announced he’s running for a northern Wisconsin congressional seat to replace U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy. Army veteran Jason Church announced his candidacy Tuesday, a day after Duffy resigned his seat. Church joins fellow Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany as the only announced candidates in the race. Numerous others, including many Democrats, are mulling a run. Both Tiffany and Church are casting themselves as allies of President Donald Trump. The primary will be Dec. 30 with a general election on Jan. 27. The 30-year-old Church lives in Hudson and deployed to Afghanistan in 2012. That same year, Church lost both of his legs following a bomb explosion. He retired from the Army in 2014, earned his law degree from the University of Wisconsin, and worked about six years for Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Jonson.

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A woman has been charged with hiding the corpse of her mother in order to continue collecting money from her social security checks and dividends, WBAY reported. Paula Ann Bergold, 59, was charged on Monday with hiding a corpse, failure to report death and obstructing an officer. Paula Bergold told investigators that she had been living off of the income of her mother “and that played into her decision to not report her mother’s death,” the complaint said. Marinette County deputies performed a welfare check on Ruby Bergold, 89, after a neighbor told officials that the woman’s grown daughter was “being evasive to where Ruby might be.” Officers found a note taped to a door of the Bergold home that said “Ruby has gone out of town to visit some friends of ours. Paula.” “While standing outside the residence, Sgt. Miller occasionally got an odor of decay,” reads the criminal complaint. The officer said he saw packets of mothballs at each of the entry doors. He also saw “a large amount of mothballs in the back of the vehicle that was parked in the driveway,” the complaint said.