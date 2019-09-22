WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-23-19

The fall season officially kicked off at 2:50 am with the autumnal equinox. We are going to see some great weather for the first day of autumn. High pressure will be to our west and plenty of sunshine is expected through the day. There will be some westerly breezes, while afternoon temperatures rise a bit above average, in the low 70’s. The weather will remain quiet at night, with some patchy fog expected. More great weather can be expected for Tuesday. The high will quickly move through and then to our east, putting us briefly back in southerly flow. A nice warm up will lead to temperatures rising well into the 70’s again, with still quite a bit of sunshine through the day. The next front will quickly drop down from the northwest into Tuesday night, and this may spark off some thunderstorms. There will be a favorable set up for some strong winds with any of these storms, so a few may be severe. Drier weather will then take hold overnight.

In Rusk County News over the weekend, Sunday morning at about 1:40 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident with Property damage. According to the report, Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the call. A Rusk County deputy was with a male subject on County Highway E and Pinnow Road. The deputy advised the subject ran into a cornfield. The accident was a 1 car roll over. Deputies were searching with Thermal Cameras. A Rusk County deputy made contact with the owner of the vehicle. The female stated whe owns the truck and her brother was driving the vehicle. The deputy stated the owner of the vehicle was very uncooperative. No other information was available.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway G and Doughty Road Sunday evening at about 7:45. After an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody and taken to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. The female subject was then transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday morning at about 6:40, Ladysmith Police received a report that Thomas J. Weisinger, 32, and step-son got into an altercation at their residence on Gates Avenue, Ladysmith. Weisinger was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and a Probation hold.

Ladysmith Police at 5:50 PM Saturday, responded to an address on Phillips Avenue East to serve a warrant in an attempt to locate Adam C. Libbey, 36, for an active City of Ladysmith Warrant. The Officer located Libbey and arrested him on the warrant and transported him to the LEC.

Later Saturday night, a City Officer responded to an address on East 2nd Street South, Ladysmith to attempt to locate a subject for an active City of Ladysmith Warrant. The Officer located the subject outside of the residence and advised him that he had a warrant. He was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County deputies and a City Officer responded at about 7:25 PM Saturday to a location on Highway 8 on a report that Breanna Jo Merrill, 23, was being disorderly and out of control. Merrill was arrested by county deputies for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday afternoon at 5:45, a City Officer responded to an address on Phillips Avenue East, to attempt to locate Earl A. Bauspies III, 51, for an active Probation and Child Support Warrant. The Officer located Bauspies at the residence and was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Late Sunday evening a City Officer observed lights on at a residence on Pederson Avenue West, and Gerald M Shoemaker, Jr. 39, was known to have a valid warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with Shoemaker at the residence and he was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU)— Menomonie Police Department says the lockdown has been lifted and classes are resuming as normal. Charges will be referred for the student who is responsible. MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU)—Menomonie Police Department says officers are onsite of the Menomonie Middle School after graffiti was found Monday morning. School District of the Menomonie Area says the graffiti contained “inappropriate references to possible school violence”. The district says students will continue school in a non-emergency lockdown while officials investigate. Police say there is no reason to believe there is an immediate threat. A letter was sent to families and stakeholders of the School District of the Menomonie area alerting them of the situation and asking parents to talk to their children to remind them of the consequences that follow making threats.

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A boater who was found dead in water near the Lake Tainter Channel has been identified as a 72-year-old rural Menomonie man. Authorities say Daniel Buss was found after Dunn County authorities got a call about a missing person on Friday night. Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a boat partially tied to the dock with its lights on and motor running. Buss’s body was found in the water nearby. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — As Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy spends in his final day as a member of Congress, the focus shifts to who else will run to succeed him in a rural Wisconsin district that’s the heart of Trump country. Duffy’s resignation Monday also clears the way for Gov. Tony Evers to announce when the special election will be to fill the seat. The Democratic Evers has said he will announce the date soon. The former MTV reality show star was elected to Congress in 2010 representing the 7th Congressional District. He is resigning more than a year before his current term ends ahead of the birth of his ninth child in October. Duffy says that child has been diagnosed with a heart defect that will require extra attention. Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany is the only announced candidate.