RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-20-19

Some sunshine mixed with clouds can be expected through the rest of the day. Temperatures this afternoon will have a good chance to top out in the low 80’s. That’s over 10 degrees above average for this time of year. There may be a stray shower or storm passing through, but all in all it’s looking mostly dry. Good news for anyone headed to area high school football games of Oktoberfest up in Chippewa Falls this evening. A southeasterly breeze today will continue through the night, well out ahead of the next advancing cold front. This will make for one more warm and muggy night. On Saturday as the front continues to get closer, we will see increasing chances for scattered showers and storms. At this point nothing looks too organized so much of the time should continue to be dry, though any of these could produce heavy rainfall. It will be a breezy and muggy day but with some extra clouds and the rain chances, afternoon highs should stay in the 70’s.

RUSK COUNTY – Thursday afternoon the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a man trapped in a corn bin at the Sheldon Co-op in the Village of Sheldon. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Sheldon Fire Department, Rusk County EMS, Ladysmith Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Lifelink Helicopter and the Jump River Fire Department responded to the scene. The male subject was recovered and life saving measures were taken before the male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male subject was identified as Kevin A. Wiemer, 58 of Glen Flora.

BARRON COUNTY – On Thursday, at 6:36 PM, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a 2 vehicle crash on County Road B at 18th Street North of Rice Lake. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Cumberland Ambulance, Bear Lake and Rice Lake Fire Departments and Life Link Helicopter were all dispatched to the scene. Initial investigation shows a truck driven by Thomas Lamm, 48 of Boyceville was traveling South on 18th Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at 18th Street and Highway B and collided with a truck traveling West on Highway B driven by Corey Carlson, 47 of Rice Lake. Carlson was extricated from the truck and flown to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire with serious injuries. Lamm was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Early Thursday afternoon, a subject came to the LEC Lobby requesting to speak to a Rusk County deputy about a Burglary complaint. According to the report, they had been away from home for about a week and when they got home, they noticed that stuff was missing in the house located on Artisan Drive, Glen Flora. Case is under investigation.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Highway 8 of a vehicle with a defective passenger tail light. The Rusk County K-9 was called and had a positive alert and drugs were found. After an investigation, a small amount of THC was found on the passenger side. The subject’s Probation Officer was contacted. Neither subject had a valid license.

A Theft complaint was reported Thursday afternoon to Rusk County authorities. According to the report, a subject advised that there were many things missing from the residence on Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. No other information was available.

At about 8:30 PM Thursday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle accident on Highway 8 and County Highway W. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance, and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department were called to the scene. There was no patient transport and no injuries were reported. No other information was available.

This (Friday) morning at about 1:30, while a City Officer was conducting a follow up at a location on East 6th Street South in regards to a Ladysmith case, the Officer identified Keith A. Taylor, 45, and he was found to have an active Felony warrant out of MN. The Officer placed Taylor under arrest for the warrant. Taylor was transported to the Rusk County jail.

La Crosse (WXOW) – UW-La Crosse received it’s biggest gift ever Thursday, totaling $2.1 million thanks to the Menard family. The $2.1 million kick-starts the Menard family Midwest initiative for economic engagement and research. The donation will be spread throughout several different sectors of the University. “We’ve already had a great tradition of collaborative work between students and faculty. This will just take it to the next level. I think what the Menard family saw was, we’ve been successful at this, so let’s help them do this even better,” Chancellor Joe Gow said. John Menard Jr. is an Eau Claire area farm kid. Since launching Menards in 1958, there are more than 300 stores across 14 states.