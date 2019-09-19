RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-19-19

The weak front will settle to our south briefly, before lifting back north as a warm front into Friday. As mentioned, southern counties are still looking at some wet weather early in the day, but that rain will exit before the afternoon leaving mainly dry weather across western Wisconsin. Clouds will be mixed with sunshine and we will again see another warm and muggy afternoon with highs approaching 80. Southerly flow will continue through the night and Friday, keeping dew points in the 60’s and providing the chance for a few very isolated showers late Thursday into Friday morning. The warm air mass will sit overhead until a stronger cold front approaches from the west, and rain chances look to remain low during this time. This means most of Friday will also stay dry with clouds and sunshine and highs returning to the low 80’s.

Shortly before 3 AM this (Thursday) morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a 1 car rollover accident on County Highway O and Forcey Road. According to the Rusk County Police log, Rusk County deputies, the Bruce ambulance and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department were called to the scene. One person was reportedly killed in the accident. The Wisconsin State Patrol was requested for reconstruction of the accident scene. No other information was available at this time.

Wednesday morning just after 8 AM, a male subject reported to Rusk County authorities criminal damage to his property. According to the report, there were vehicle tracks leading into his soy field on County Highway O, Bruce, which there is now damage. A Rusk County deputy spoke to the complainant and observed the field. It appears a vehicle went off the roadway on Tyman Road. The vehicle appears to have launched part way across Highway O and continued into the bean field. The complainant would like extra patrol.

Late Wednesday afternoon a City Officer was informed by an off duty Rusk County deputy, that he observed Joshua David Smith,19, inside Taco Theory on Lake Avenue, Ladysmith, and that Smith had an active Rusk County Bench Warrant. The Officer responded and located Smith and arrested Smith and brought him to the Rusk County jail.

A short time later, Rusk County deputies served a warrant at a residence on North 2nd Street, Bruce. According to the report, they were in contact with the subject and the warrant was confirmed and the subject was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call just before 10 PM Wednesday advising that they hit a tree on Old 14 Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, there was no injury and no air bag deployment. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. The vehicle was towed from the scene. No other information was available.

This (Thursday) morning shortly before 6 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’ Office received a 911 call from a male subject advising that he put his car in the swamp 2 miles South of Ambrose Road near County Highway I and Highway 27. There was no injury and no air bag deployment. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Ladysmith Police at about 8:50 AM Wednesday, received a report from a female advising that her vehicle on East 6th Street South, Ladysmith, had been damaged with heavy metal spikes that were located in her vehicle. No other information was available.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers are introducing a “red flag” bill that would allow judges to seize guns from someone determined to be a threat. Evers unveiled the proposal Thursday. It comes after the governor and fellow Democrats introduced a universal background check bill in August. The proposals come in the wake of several mass shootings across the country. The bills have virtually no chance of clearing the Republican-controlled Legislature. The GOP has long insisted that restricting access to guns won’t stop mass shootings and would infringe on Second Amendment rights. They say the answer is focusing on mental health. Evers has floated calling a special session on the bills but the move would be mostly symbolic. He can’t force Republicans to take up the proposals.

­EAST TROY (WKOW) — Farm Aid 2019, which is being held at Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 21, will gather an all-star music lineup of artists, all donating their performances for 30,000 fans to celebrate and stand up for family farmers and good food. But organizers say there’s even more to enjoy at the day-long festival. Farm Aid 2019 will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, as well as Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Luke Combs, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Yola, Particle Kid, Ian Mellencamp, Ho-Chunk Thundercloud Singers, and the Wisdom Indian Dancers. All the artists donate their performances and travel expenses. On Friday, the day before the festival, Wisconsin’s Quincy Media TV stations will hold an all-day telethon to support Farm Aid and farmers in the upper Midwest. Donate online HERE. “We here at Live Nation and Alpine Valley Music Theatre are all excited and honored to host the annual Farm Aid festival. Preparations have been under way for quite some time as we ready for this high-profile, nationally acclaimed event,” said Live Nation General Manager DJ Lindfors. “We look forward to September 21st when we’ll welcome all artists, attendees, volunteers and the festivities that make up this great day to celebrate family farmers and good food.” The Farm Aid festival has built a culture that invites active participation from attendees around shared music, agrarian experiences and family farm food. Farm Aid, Live Nation, Alpine Valley Music Theatre staff and Legends Hospitality have collaborated with each other and with the regional farm and food community to curate an unforgettable and meaningful day for festival goers. “We’re grateful to Wisconsin area farmers, food businesses and organizations who have contributed to Farm Aid 2019 as suppliers, sponsors, donors, culinary staff, spokespeople, vendors and HOMEGROWN Village exhibitors,” said Farm Aid’s Associate Director Glenda Yoder. “We hope that the Farm Aid festival generates a powerful experience that has a lasting impact on eaters, farmers and the whole community.”

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) — A central Wisconsin man captures an albino deer on camera. Tanner Hause tells our Wausau affiliate WAOW that he spotted it between Merrill and Medford Sept. 12. He thought it was a once in a lifetime sight, until he spotted it again Wednesday morning