RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-18-19

The warm pattern that took hold over the weekend will continue through the end of this work week, though temperatures should end up just a bit cooler with some extra clouds and rain chances the next 3 days. A low pressure system will continue to lift northward into Canada from the Plains, while eventually tracking to our north. This will bring a weakening front into the Upper Midwest the next few days. We are expecting a line of showers and storms to track into Eastern Minnesota early Wednesday morning, before weakening as it moves into Wisconsin. Those first chances of rain will come for western counties while further east it may stay dry as these dissipate. Additional development is then possible by the evening hours when we will have a better chance to see a shower or thunderstorm. In between these chances, clouds and sunshine and the opportunity to again warm into the 80’s. It will also be another breezy and muggy day. A few of these showers and storms will continue into the first part of the night, before drying out with variable clouds and lows in the 60’s. Thursday may end up staying dry, but there will at least be a small chance for a few showers, mainly in southern counties. Clouds will be mixed with sunshine through the day, and it will be just a touch cooler with highs in the upper 70’s, while remaining muggy.

Tuesday night at about 9:40, Ladysmith Police received a Retail Theft complaint. According to the report, a City Officer responded to Krist Oil in regards to a report from the cashier advising an unknown Black male and an unknown White female subject came into the store and stole Cigarettes/Lottery Tickets. The employee advised the subjects got into a Grey/Silver Buick Sedan with a temporary plate of 41456 and left the area in an unknown direction of travel. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle. The employee would notify the manager to provide the City Police with a video surveillance of the incident.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — Formal charges have been filed against a Chippewa Falls woman accused in a murder-for-hire investigation. Less than a week after her arrest, Melanie Schrader, 47, is formally charged. Schrader was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday but that proceeding has been delayed. Schrader is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Schrader tried to hire a hitman to kill her daughter’s father. Court documents say the two have a history of custody issues. Following a custody hearing in August, court documents say Schrader told a friend she was looking for someone who would make her child’s father disappear. The criminal complaint says Schrader’s friend told investigators that Schrader wanted someone from Bikers Against Child Abuse or BACA to do it. The friend informed Schrader that BACA “doesn’t do things like that”. The concerned friend then contacted authorities who put a sting operation in place. The criminal complaint says Schrader agreed to pay who she thought was a hit man $10,000 to kill her child’s father. She met with an undercover investigator on Sept 12th in Irvine Park, provided a $200 down payment, photos and requested the act be carried out fast. Shortly after, she was arrested. If convicted, Schrader faces 60 years in prison.

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – The names of the suspect and officers involved in the shooting that took place Sept. 13 in Clark County have been released. The officer who fired the shot at 77-year-old Robert Domine has been identified by the Department of Justice as Marathon County Sheriff’s Deputy Russel Gage. Gage has been placed on paid administrative leave due to department policy. Clark County Sheriff’s Sergeant Wade Hebert received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. The DOJ says no other individuals were hurt. The DOJ says Domine was shot and later died on scene due to his injuries. The standoff came after a traffic stop and pursuit which ended in the exchanged of gunfire. ­

(WKOW) — Two state lawmakers want to make sure child safety seat laws adequately protect kids. Republican Ron Tusler and Democrat Chris Taylor say state law allows kids who are more than one-year-old, or 20 pounds, to sit in a front-facing car seat. The representatives introduced a bill to change that. They want to require kids to be in rear-facing car seats until age two. They say the American Academy of Pediatrics makes that recommendation. “I want to do everything I can to protect my daughter and all the young babies of Wisconsin, said Rep. Tusler. “It is undisputed fact that children under two years old are safer in rear facing car seats. I’ll be putting my daughter in a rear-facing car seat car seat until she is at least two and I think you should too.” “Infants and toddlers under three have the highest number of deaths from crashes each year,” said Rep. Taylor. “Many of these injuries and deaths can be prevented by proper use of car seats, boosters, and seat belts, but it’s confusing for parents when our statues say one thing, but their pediatrician says another. This simple bill updates our statues, not only to alleviate this confusion, but to save the lives of our youngest kids, and to give parents the safest, most accurate information.”