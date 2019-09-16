RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-17-19

Tuesday will be another warm day, though it should be a few degrees cooler with some extra clouds around. Energy within the jet stream will be lifting by just to our west where a warm front will also be located. Any rain chances should remain to our west while it will become a bit more humid. Highs will be in the low 80’s. The front will continue to get closer at night with more clouds around and maybe a shower, but timing for any rain looks to favor Wednesday morning. The rest of the day may see a shower or storm, with some sun possible in between. It will remain warm with highs around 80. A cold front will then slide through and drop just to our south into Thursday. More showers and storms will be close by, but mostly south. We could see one or two of these still in the area Thursday morning. Otherwise it will be mainly dry with highs in the upper 70’s.

On Saturday, September 14, at 1:42 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to an ATV crash with multiple injuries and multiple ATV’s near N6300 County Highway B in the Township of Richland in Rusk County. Upon arrival, Alan Hanson, 28 from Oak Grove, MN., was pronounced deceased at the scene. Jordan Walls, 28 from St. Francis, MN., was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. After an investigation, Brennon Plaisted, 27 from Isanti, MN., was arrested for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and Cause Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are still actively investigating this crash.

Also on Saturday, at about 3:19 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single ATV crash with injury near W16189 Breakneck Road in the town of Wilson in Rusk County. The operator of the ATV, Jason Wold, 39 from Brooklyn Park, MN., was taken from the scene by Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance and transported to Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake, with injuries. Along with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Weyerhaeuser Fire Department, Birchwood Fire and EMS, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance and the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday morning at 11:45, Rusk County served a warrant at a residence on Kaiser Road, Hawkins. According to the report, Dodge County advised they have a warrant for Ernest Elliot for failure to pay a fine. After an investigation, Elliot was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County authorities at about 5:30 PM Monday, received a Burglary complaint. The female subject advised that her storage unit was burglarized located on Highway 8, Ladysmith. The case is under investigation.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – A man has been charged after two people were hurt in a stabbing that took place in the town of Wheaton on Sept. 8. Court documents show 28-year-old Joseph Moldrem has been charged with second degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon) and possession of THC. Police say they responded to the 5000 block of 20th Avenue in the town of Wheaton where Jeremy Dodge and Nicole Kolb were found on the floor with “at least one stab wound each to the chest area”. Moldrem’s cash bond has been set at $20,000 and he is scheduled to be in court Tuesday. A criminal complaint shows both victims were taken to the hospital. Dodge had suffered a damaged aorta with severe bleeding.

Dallas (WQOW) — There were tense moments on a Barron County farm after a man became trapped in a grain bin. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said it received the call late Monday afternoon about the incident on a farm in the town of Dallas. Eight area agencies responded and found a man trapped in soybeans. Officials said they were all the way to his mouth. Crews used grain bin rescue panels to get the man out after about twenty minutes. Officials said the man was flown to the hospital and is in stable condition.

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Two people are dead after a crash in Polk County on Monday. A release from the Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened before just 2p.m. near the intersection of U.S. highway 63 and 60th Avenue. That’s north of the town of clear lake. Witnesses say a car was traveling eastbound on 60th and approaching 63, but didn’t stop for a stop sign. A semi was headed north on 63, when the car crashed into the semi’s trailer. The driver and a passenger in the car died on scene. There is no news on the condition of the semi driver. None of the people involved in the crash were identified.

­Polk County (WQOW) – A northwest Wisconsin man, charged with allegedly sexually assaulting kids and creating child porn, will spend the next 50 years in prison. Blake Reber, from Dresser, was initially charged with 50 felony counts in the case. Investigators say they found dozens of pictures and videos of child porn showing two girls, both under the age of 13. Detectives say Reber confessed, saying he didn’t know what he was thinking and that “a demon popped out”. In April, Reber pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of child sexual exploitation. On Monday, Polk County Judge Jeffrey Anderson sentenced Reber to 50 years in prison. He’s also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One of the latest victims of gunfire in Milwaukee is just one month old. Police say the baby boy and a 20-year-old woman were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The two were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities are looking for suspects.