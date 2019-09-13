WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-16-19

After that fog clears out later this morning, sunny conditions will be returning. High pressure will be centered to our east, allowing for southeast winds through the day. Temperatures will again quickly warm once the sunshine takes hold with afternoon highs reaching the low and mid 80’s, that’s over 10 degrees above average. Some clouds will then start to increase at night with more of these around on Tuesday. The question will be whether or not any showers and storms can get this far east through the day. An upper disturbance will be lifting out of the southwest states and through the Plains, tracking to our west. Meanwhile the next front will be crossing into Western Minnesota. For now chances look to remain quite low so we are sticking with a dry forecast, but showers may be as close as the state line. The extra clouds may shave off a few degrees from our potential highs, but we still have a good chance to top 80. The front should then be in a better position to produce a few scattered showers and storms at night and into at least part of Wednesday before the front exits. Afternoon highs should still be able to top out around 80. Keep in mind these next few days will also be humid with dew points in the 60’s.

Over the weekend in Rusk County news, Friday morning just before 9 AM, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a theft complainant. According to the report, he had some tools stolen from a location on Whispering Pines Drive, Conrath. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised between 1:30 PM Thursday and Friday at 8:30 AM, someone entered the property and took some items. Unsure who took the items. Case is under investigation.

Saturday afternoon at 4:45, Ladysmith police received a report of a Domestic Incident that occurred at an address on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, a male, Brandon A. Ewer, 37, had thrown a fork at a female subject and she was now bleeding. Ladysmith Police located Ewer walking on Corbett Avenue in the 300 block. Ewer was detained for questioning. After interviews with both parties were conducted Ewer was arrested and brought to the Rusk County jail for Booking.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — An Eau Claire woman has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence with a minor in the vehicle. Kihley Hope Schreurs, 18, was arrested near Cameron and 6th Streets in Eau Claire just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Officials say this is her first OWI offense. According to State Patrol, Schreurs was pulled over for expired registration. Upon approach to the vehicle the Trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officials say Schreurs admitted smoking marijuana prior to the stop. There was a one month old baby in the vehicle. She is being charged with OWI drugged driving with a minor in the vehicle.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A Minnesota man has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs with a child in the car. It happened Sunday just after midnight on I-94 at mile marker 55 in Dunn County. According to State Patrol, Michael Darrel Adams-Virnig, 28, was stopped by a state trooper for speeding 93 m.p.h in a 70 m.p.h zone. Officials say upon approaching the vehicle, the trooped spelled marijuana. They say Adams-Virnig admitted he had been smoking marijuana prior to the stop. The officer also says a child, 8, was in the vehicle. Adams-Virnig was arrested and charged with OWI drugged driving with a minor in the vehicle.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) – An Onalaska man is dead after he was fatally stabbed in a fight. It happened just before 2 AM Sunday in West Allis, a suburb outside of Milwaukee. Police say a fight between two groups led to the stabbing. Suspects left before police arrived, so no one has been arrested. The victim was from Onalaska and is a 33 year old man. Authorities have not released his name. Police say the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

­Sawyer County (WQOW) – Sawyer County authorities and the DNR are working to find out who illegally killed an elk in Sawyer County over the weekend. According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department, the elk was illegally shot and killed on the side of the road near Highway 77 and Forest Road 174 on Saturday, September 14. If you were in that area between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and noticed anything unusual, you are asked to call the Wisconsin DNR at 1-800-847-9367.

DETROIT (AP) — A strike by over 49,000 United Auto workers against General Motors could have been averted had the company made its latest offer sooner, the union’s top negotiator said in a letter to the company. In the letter dated Sunday, UAW Vice President Terry Dittes told GM’s labor relations chief that the latest offer could have made it possible to reach an agreement and avoid the strike that shut down more than 50 GM factories and parts warehouses just after midnight on Monday. The letter could suggest that the company and union aren’t as far apart as the rhetoric leading up to the strike had indicated. Negotiations resumed in Detroit on Monday after breaking off during the weekend. But union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said they have come to terms on only 2% of the new four-year contract. “We’ve got 98% to go,” he said Monday.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Global energy prices spiked Monday by a percentage unseen since the 1991 Gulf War after a weekend attack on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia caused the worst disruption to world supplies on record, further fueling heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. American Officials released satellite mages of the damage at the heart of the kingdom’s crucial Abqaiq oil processing plant and a key oil field, alleging the pattern of destruction suggested Saturday’s attack came from either Iraq or Iran — rather than Yemen, as claimed by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels there. Iran rejected the allegation, with a government spokesman saying now there was “absolutely no chance” of a hoped-for meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and President Donald Trump at the U.N. General Assembly next week. For his part, Trump sent mixed signals, saying his “locked and loaded” government waited for Saudi confirmation of Iran being behind the attack while later tweeting that the U.S. didn’t need Mideast oil, “but will help our Allies.