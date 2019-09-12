RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-13-19

Though it will be much drier today, the weather still won’t be the greatest to be spending much time outside. The large storm system will be moving out, but a rather deep upper trough will be moving through, keeping plenty of clouds around, along with the chance for at least a few sprinkles or light showers. Stronger breezes will continue from the west and southwest, adding to the cool feel, while temperatures may struggle to climb into the lower 60’s. As the trough exits, clearing is likely at night and winds will drop. It will cool off with lows in the upper 40’s. The weather will finally get better for those itching to get back outside to enjoy some sunshine. Though we may see another chance for a few scattered showers and storms by late Saturday, most of the day will be dry. Expect a sun/cloud mix as temperatures rise back into the comfortable 70’s. These rain chances will come with a weak low that forecast models are now showing developing to our west. This will slide through at night with perhaps a few more rain chances before exiting by early Sunday. If this timing holds, we should see a dry day on Sunday with a partly to mostly sunny sky. As a warmer air mass continues to move closer from the west, we will warm and highs look to reach the upper 70’s.

Just before 1 PM Thursday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a home owner reporting a truck rolled over into the ditch on their property on Highway 27, Ladysmith. According to the report, the passengers in the vehicle have exited. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. EMS reported no transport and no injuries were reported. No other information was available.

RUSK COUNTY (WEAU) – A Rusk County homicide suspect has been deemed competent to stand trial by a doctor. Court documents show 32 year old Preston Kraft appeared in Rusk County court Thursday where he also stated he believed he is fully competent. Kraft also said he believes he did not have proper counsel and wants a new lawyer, judge and change of venue. One of Kraft’s attorneys also requested a guardian ad litem to investigate the case and send recommendations to the court. The court agreed to obtain a GAL. Kraft faces charges of 1st degree intentional homicide in the May 2018 shooting of Robert Pettit in Rusk County. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

­Barron County (WQOW) – Two people are dead in Barron County and authorities say there is a connection in the deaths. According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, on Thursday at 5:47 a.m. authorities received a call of a car and dump truck crash on Highway 8 just west of Barron. Fitzgerald said a car driven by Eldon Jackson, 21, of Cameron crossed the center line and hit a dump truck. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. About five hours later, authorities received a call there was a woman dead with a stab wound at 800 South Limits trailer 23 in Cameron. Fitzgerald said Audra Poppe, 22, was found dead and nobody else was in the trailer. That trailer is where Eldon Jackson lived, according to Fitzgerald. Jackson is who authorities found dead in the crash. Fitzgerald said he believes the two cases are related and more information will be released when the autopsy is completed. He adds there is no danger to the public and authorities are not looking for any suspects.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – A Chippewa Falls woman is in custody after allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill a male acquaintance. According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, authorities took Melanie S. Schrader, 47, of Chippewa Falls, into custody regarding a murder for hire investigation on Thursday, September 12. Officers learned that Schrader wanted to kill a man. Schrader arranged a meeting with undercover officers. During that meeting, Schrader provided money, an address and a picture of the person she wanted killed, according to police. She was taken into custody without incident. Schrader will have a bond hearing Friday at 10:30 a.m.

UPDATE Loyal (WAOW) – Police confirm wanted man has been “apprehended” in Clark Co. stand off. The stand off is over but the scene is still very active. Officials are still asking community members to avoid the area of East Mill Street in the Town of Loyal. UPDATE: Loyal (WQOW) – According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page: “The incident in Loyal is still active, however, there is no longer a threat to the public. Please avoid this area as a police presence will remain for some time. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – A Rice Lake man was sentenced in court Wednesday after an undercover sting showed he had attempted child sex crimes. Court documents show 47-year-old Douglass Wiseman will serve four years in prison and six years of extended supervision, with credit for 165 days jail served. According to the criminal complaint, Wiseman communicated with who he thought was a 15-year-old boy, on a dating app and through text message last year. Wiseman agreed to meet up with who he was expecting to be the 15-year-old and a friend. When Wiseman arrived in the parking lot of an apartment complex, he was arrested by officers with the Rice Lake Police Department.

­Menomonie (WQOW) – Police are investigating possible human remains found in a wooded area Thursday evening. According to the Menomonie Police Department, police received a call that remains were found in the 300 block of 28th Avenue North around 7:34 p.m on Thursday, September 12. The police responded and are still in the process of confirming if the remains are in fact human. The Menomonie Police Department says there is no reason to believe the public is in any danger. More information is expected next week.