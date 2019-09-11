Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-12-19

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH* in effect through this evening for most of Western Wisconsin. Storms are moving in from the southwest once again this morning. Expect heavy heavy rain at times. Temperatures are in the 50’s and 60’s for most areas. Winds are a bit breezy as well from the southeast. Another front associated with another low pressure system moving in from the southwest will bring a round of showers and storms to Western Wisconsin this morning. The rest of the day will feature scattered showers and a strong breeze from the east and southeast. Winds will be around 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts as much as 25 to 30 miles per hour. High temperatures will be held in the upper 60’s. This evening the center of the low pressure system will approach bringing another round of heavy rain with a low-end severe weather threat. As we transition to the overnight hours, the sky will clear partially with cooler air setting in once again.

Wednesday afternoon at about 12:35, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a one truck rollover on Maple Hill Road and Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, the driver was out of the vehicle and reported some arm pain. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. Authorities checked on the passengers status at his place of employment. They advised that he had left early and reportedly looked a bit rough. No other information was available.

Rusk County authorities Wednesday afternoon served a warrant at a residence on County Highway M, Hawkins. According to the report, while serving the warrant, a female subject inside the residence would not allow entry. Later in the evening shortly before 9 PM, a deputy was in contact with the subject through a door. The warrant was confirmed and one male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A motion hearing was held in Chippewa County Wednesday for 22-year-old Colten Treu. He’s charged with 11 counts related to a hit and run in Lake Hallie last November that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother. At Wednesday’s hearing, the judge granted the prosecution’s request that evidence from charges he faces in Rusk County can be used in the hit and run case, but any comments made about his intoxication level will be redacted. Wade Newall, Chippew Co. DA, says “I think that answering that why question is appropriate. I haven’t seen a case law that says answering the why question is not appropriate question for the jurors to consider. So based upon the state though the cases filed by the state – and even those filed by the defense – it’s a proper use of other acts and evidence going to motive.” Treu pleaded not guilty to the Chippewa County charges in May and faces a jury trial in January.

Barron County (WQOW) – Three people accused of lying to police about a man’s disappearance have agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors. Jesse Scribner, Levi Mattila and Marcella Hill were charged with obstructing officers who were investigating the disappearance of Chris Etichison of Barron in April. Chris Etchison He was later found dead in a Minnesota cabin after becoming extremely intoxicated during a drinking contest. The three allegedly lied about knowing Etchison’s whereabouts and used his debit card to buy gas. All three have pleaded guilty to obstructing an officer. Scribner also entered a guilty plea for bail jumping. All three await sentencing hearings. ­

Clark County (WQOW) – The sheriff’s office in Clark County is looking for a man they believe to be armed. According to the sheriff’s office, Robert Domine was involved in a chase on Wednesday night. During the chase, Domine showed a handgun and ran into a wooded area near Highway Z and Sherwood Road. Domine is believed to be armed and still in the area, according to the sheriff’s office. If you have any information on where he is, you are asked to call Clark County authorities at 715-743-3157. ­ According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, US Highway 8 between 12th St and 13th St just west of Barron is completely closed because of a car vs dump truck crash. They say if you normally take that road, to find a different route. According to the DOT, the crash happened around 5:45 this morning. The closure is expected to last at least two hours.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) — On October 9, 2018, City Council adopted the Public Excessive Intoxication Ordinance which consisted of creating a Diversion Program as part of an educational component for first time offenders. Several different groups to include the Eau Claire Police Department, City Attorney’s Office, Clerk of Courts Office, Eau Claire City-County Health Department and University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire worked together to create two diversion programs specifically for individuals who have been cited for Public Excessive Intoxication. Since the ordinance was adopted, we have worked on developing the Diversion Programs and have the programs in place prior to enforcing the ordinance. The Eau Claire Police Department believes the educational component these programs offer is very important. The Diversion Programs are now in place and the Eau Claire Police Department will be utilizing this ordinance to address public excessive intoxication in our community. The ordinance will be used in our community when a violation occurs in a public space. The person in violation must clearly demonstrably be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance AND this person is or is reasonably likely to be vulnerable to harm, has caused or is reasonable likely to cause harm to themselves or others, or is causing or is reasonably likely to cause a public disturbance. Examples of areas where this ordinance does apply are: – on the sidewalk, in a place of business open to the public, on the roadway, or in a public alley. Examples of areas where the ordinance does not apply are: – in a house, apartment, or on private property The goals of these diversion programs include awareness, education, and provide individuals the opportunity to develop personal goals toward preventing excessive intoxication.