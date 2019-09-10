RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-11-19

The rain gear will be put to good use over the next 48 hours. A slow moving low pressure system over the Plains is moving east along a nearly stationary front that will be stretched right through Wisconsin. North of this system it will be rainy and cooler, while along and to the south, warmer with a higher risk of thunderstorms. A strong upper trough will be moving out of the Rockies, following in tandem with this system and providing added energy and atmospheric lift. These conditions, combined with abundant low level moisture will lead to a heavy rainfall and flooding risk through tonight. It won’t be raining all the time, but when it is, it may be heavy.

Tuesday afternoon at about 4:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received information of a house fire at N3351 Tate Road in the Town of Thornapple. According to the report, the house was fully engulfed with a garage next to it that was starting to smoke. Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith ambulance, and the Bruce Fire Department with tankers and manpower from the Ladysmith Fire Department and manpower from the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. The home was reportedly a total loss and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A female subject late Tuesday afternoon, requested to speak with a Rusk County deputy about a Burglary at her storage shed located on highway 8 Ladysmith. According to the report, the complainant stated that someone removed her lock and put a new one on her shed. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised that 2 units had different locks put on the units. The owner of one of the units said there are many boxes that are empty and was unsure what was in the boxes. The other unit was opened and found a Mcdonalds bag and wrappers inside with food, also a ladder, bed and night stand. Both locks were collected for evidence if a suspect is found.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call Tuesday evening from the Dean of Students from the Flambeau school to come to the school for a drug offense with 3 juveniles. According to the report, after an investigation, 3 juvenile students were caught smoking weed in a shed on school grounds. All 3 juveniles will be issued county ordinance citations for possession of drug paraphernalia. The 3 juveniles were turned over to their parents.

LADYSMITH, (WEAU) – Two sex offenders are being released and will reside in Ladysmith. Ladysmith Police Department says Marc Gross will be released on Sept. 17 and will reside at 402 W. Fritz Ave in Ladysmith. Officials also note that Gross is a person who may present risk to re-offending. Gross remains under close supervision by local officials and is required to follow specific rules. The Ladysmith Police Department also says that Aaron Simpson will be released on Sept. 10 and will also be residing at 402 W. Fritz Ave. Police say Simpson’s 2010 sexual assault conviction involved a 16 year old female, and his 1997 conviction involved a 12 year old. Simpson will also be required to follow very specific rules.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY – (WEAU) – The Chjippewa County Department of Public Health wants to warn the public of a rabid bat found Sept. 5 on the walking path near the intersection of Mcintyre Road and Park Road in Cornell. The health department says the bat tried to bite a dog but was caught and secured before the dog or owner were exposed to the bat. This is the second rabid bat found in Chippewa County.