RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-10-19

With a warmer than average start, and a gradual return to sunshine, we can expect a summer-like afternoon. Low pressure will be tracking to our north and moving away through the day, taking the warm front well to our east. A trailing cold front will linger, but is not expected to pop any showers. Instead, morning clouds will give way to increasing sun, while breezes from the southwest and west help to bring the expected warm up. We have a chance to see our first 80 degree temperatures in our area since mid-August. Pleasant weather will continue into Tuesday night, before clouds start to return and eventually the chance for more showers by daybreak Wednesday.

Monday morning just before 11 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Theft report. According to the report, the Weyerhaeuser Clerk requested a deputy to respond to there waste water treatment plant on Historic Road, Weyerhaeuser. An employee from Public Works reported that some barricades and cones were stolen. The case is under investigation.

At about 3:30 PM Monday, a Rusk County deputy advised he was out with two subjects at a location on Old 14 East of Ingram. After an investigation, The deputy advised he is in contact with a Faith Krueger. Records indicate she is wanted in Rusk County on a warrant for failure to support. She was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A short time later, a female subject requested a Rusk County deputy to take a subject into custody for a Probation hold. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer and Rusk County deputies were dispatched just before 6 AM Monday to an address on East 11th Street North for a report from a female stating that her husband was outside the residence and had a knife that he was threatening self harm with. While responding to the location, the male had retreated back inside the residence and the caller could no longer see the knife in his possession. Authorities arrived on scene and instructed Craig J. Stock, 47, to come outside to speak with Officers. Stock complied and was taken into custody. He was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Meth, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Congratulations goes to the Ladysmith High School as they have met the criteria for the 2018-2019 WSMA Accreditation. The criteria includes the Wisconsin School Music Association membership, WSMA District Solo & Ensemble Festivals Participation and the WSMA concert group participation from each type of performing group. This honor recognizes your school’s outstanding participation in WSMA programming and distinguishes your school’s music program. WSMA applauds your efforts to provide valuable music education opportunities for your students. Ladysmith High School will be recognized on the WSMA website and in the September 2019 issue of Wisconsin School Musician.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has released the named involved in the fatal accident that took place Saturday. Sheriff Kowalczyk says 32-year-old Hannah Kalman from Hatley, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person involved has been identified by officials as 66-year-old Timothy Miller from Ladysmith.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (MEDIA RELEASE) –A woman is dead after a two vehicle crash that happened just before 5:30 p.m. on September 7, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say the woman was driving west on County Highway O and failed to stop for a stop sign at County Highway S. Her vehicle was hit in a T-Bone style manner by a man driving north on County Highway S. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee mother is facing neglect charges after the medical examiner determined her 42-pound teenage son died of severe malnutrition. A criminal complaint says Iraida Pizarro-Osorio brought her 16-year-old son to a medical clinic in Milwaukee last week after he became unresponsive. The teen died at the clinic. The complaint says he weighed just 42 pounds. Pizarro-Osorio told investigators her son had a genetic disorder, was epileptic and had autism and that his condition impacted his ability to gain weight. She’s being held on $35,000 bail and is due back in court Sept. 18.

MADISON (WKOW) — A new study from the Wisconsin Realtors Association indicates that while more people are flocking to the state for jobs, the housing availability has not kept up with the workforce increases. The author of the study, Kurt Paulsen, noted that the number of building permits and new housing lots never came back up after the Great Recession nearly a decade ago. “Our fastest-growing counties, such as Dane, Brown, and Waukesha, have collectively under-produced 15,000 housing units in the past decade,” Paulsen wrote. Beyond not building enough homes to keep up with population and income growth, the study also reasons that rising construction costs have outpaced inflation and incomes. An increase in material prices and a labor shortage in the building and construction trades have influenced these costs, making home affordability more difficult for people in the state. Finally, he said outdated land-use regulations have also driven up the cost of housing. Because of these factors, Paulsen concluded that housing costs continue to rise, fewer people are deciding to own homes, and housing affordability is on the decline. In fact, the study showed that many lower-income homeowners are paying more than 50 percent of their income on housing.