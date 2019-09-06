WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-9-19

Today will once again be a cooler than average day, though we should be able to warm up a little more. The large high up to our northeast will continue to move away, while low pressure emerges from the Rockies and into the Northern Plains. This system will carry a warm front up towards the state Monday afternoon, bringing a rising chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Staying north of the front through the day it will remain mostly cloudy, limiting our warm up with temperatures remaining in the 60’s. More numerous showers and storms are then expected to slide through at night, with some of the rainfall on the heavier side. Overnight it should start to dry out some, with temperatures not dropping much.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Friday just before Noon, a female reported a theft to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the complainant had several items stolen out of her vehicle Thursday night at a residence on Hopkins Road, Sheldon. The vehicle was unlocked and the items were taken sometime between 4 PM Thursday and 11 AM Friday.

Friday night at about 10:30, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 and Taylor Road. According to a report, the deputy requested mutual aid assistance from a City Officer in regards to a traffic stop. After further investigation, county deputies located THC, Drug Paraphernalia, and Methamphetamine in the vehicle. Cassandra S. Montonya, 23, was arrested for a Probation Hold/Operating with a restricted controlled substance. Michael C. Snipes,28, was arrested for a Probation/Parole hold. Ashleigh N. Zade, 24, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. All three were transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Rusk County deputy Saturday afternoon at about 5:30 made a traffic stop on North Hansen Street and West Arthur Avenue, Bruce. The K-9 unit was called and did a search of the vehicle. The driver was cited for no insurance and THC Possession.

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Jennie- O mill in Barron. Barron County Sheriff’s Department are asking people to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)— Law enforcement is at North High School Monday morning. Eau Claire Area School District wrote on Facebook that they were made aware of a threatening social media post referring to North High School. The district says it is working with Eau Claire Police Department to investigate the post.