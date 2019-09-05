RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-6-19

This shortened holiday work week will be finishing up with dry weather. The big thing today will be cloud cover. Low level moisture will be gradually decreasing through the day but enough may linger to keep some clouds around through at least some of the morning. Thereafter we should see more and more sunshine, leading to a nice afternoon with highs back into the low and mid 70’s. Changes will then come for this weekend. It will certainly feel more like fall with below average temperatures and plenty of clouds. Questions remain on whether or not we will see any rain, but chances continue to be low. A large high parked to our north will provide a significant amount of dry air to the lower levels of the atmosphere. Meanwhile upper level energy sliding through the Upper Midwest will lead to some showers to our west. The dry air should win out on Saturday, while Saturday night and possibly into Sunday there may be a few light showers around. Both days will remain pretty gray, limiting any warming and both days will remain in the 60’s, with Sunday being the coolest.

Thursday afternoon a male employee at the Ladysmith Ace Home Center reported to Ladysmith Police, he observed Austin A. Kimball, 18, remove a Charger Battery for a cell phone from the shelf and leave the store without paying for the merchandise. According to the report, the employee stopped Kimball outside the store and Kimball gave the charger back. Kimball admitted he intentionally left the store without paying for the merchandise. The complainant advised there was no property loss. A Citation was issued to Kimball.

EAU CLAIRE (WEAU) – Police in Eau Claire release the name of the suspect who allegedly barricaded himself in the basement of a home. Authorities say 29 year old Mitchel Swinburne was in a stand-off with police Wednesday. Eau Claire police officers went to a home at the corner of Main and Margaret Streets, after receiving a 911 call around 7 AM Wednesday with some commotion in the background. The crisis negotiations team spent nearly two hours talking with Swinburne, who barricaded himself inside the basement. Police say Swinburne did not have a weapon.

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A driver’s education teacher in Appleton has been convicted of child enticement. Seventy-four-year-old Charles Rodgers pleaded no contest to the charge in Outagamie County Circuit Court Thursday. Charges of attempted sexual assault by a school staff member and exposing child to harmful descriptions were dismissed as part of a plea deal. An investigation began when a teenage girl said Rodgers made sexual comments to her and touched her inappropriately during a behind-the-wheel lesson. No sentencing date has been set.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group says Louis Woo has stepped down as the executive who has represented the Taiwanese company in Wisconsin. Foxconn tells the Journal Times that Woo has “relinquished his project responsibilities to focus on addressing some personal matters.” Foxconn wasn’t specific on the personal matters or say if the change was permanent or temporary. Woo was a special assistant to Foxconn founder and former Chairman Terry Gou before Gou launched an unsuccessful campaign for president of Taiwan. Foxconn says Jay Lee, deputy chairman and a board member, will step into Woo’s role. Lee is an artificial intelligence expert and a University of Cincinnati professor who was named to a Foxconn leadership group earlier this year.

Lake Holcombe (WQOW) – The Lake Holcombe School District has roughly 300 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. “We’re small, and you can tell from the trip up here, we’re also rural,” said Barb VanDoorn, Lake Holcombe school counselor. The fact that the school is so rural can make it difficult to get mental health counseling. “The closest place is about 16 miles away, but there’s a three month waiting list for them to get in,” said VanDoorn. Thanks to $60,000 going to the district through the state’s mental health grant, Lake Holcombe will soon be able to get their students the help they need with technology. “It’s going to just be over the computer, real easy. The counselor doesn’t even have to leave their office to provide the service,” said Nicole Califf, behavioral health clinic manager at Prevea. The new initiative is moving forward thanks to a partnership with Prevea Health. Counselors can tune into a monitor set up by the school and talk with kids one-on-one in a comfortable, private setting. “Students aren’t missing so much school by having to leave. They’re not going to an outside place where they don’t know the people, the setting, where they’re at. You know, they’re coming to a room they’ve been in before,” VanDoorn said. The new services not only make it easier for families to have access, but in a technology-focused society, experts say it may also make the experience less stressful for kids. “With social media being so prevalent, with the screen there, not an actual face-to-face, it’s not as intimidating for the children,” said Califf. Califf said Lake Holcombe will be the first rural school in Wisconsin to use telemedicine. Over the next year they hope the effort can be used as a template for other schools in similar situations. “Our hope isn’t just to bring it to Lake Holcombe,” VanDoorn said. “There are so many schools just like us, especially in northwestern Wisconsin, who are rural, have a need, but resources are too far away.”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — More retail stores, including Walgreens and Kroger, have joined Walmart in efforts to reduce gun violence with regulations on openly carrying weapons in their stores after several recent mass shootings. Walmart’s CEO released this statement on their website saying, “These incidents are concerning and we would like to avoid them, so we are respectfully requesting that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores or Sam’s Clubs in states where “open carry” is permitted – unless they are authorized law enforcement officers.” Gun owners say these changes caused by mass shootings, like the one in an El Paso, Texas Walmart, end up affecting their rights even without changes to the law. Some gun owners said they feel as if they’re paying the price for someone else’s actions. “It does kind of make me feel alienated because now again I’m kind of outcast per say,” gun owner Wayne Rajek said. “I guess that’s why we live in America because we have these rights and we like them, and now I can’t do that {openly carry}.” A store owner said the issue shouldn’t be focused around the gun itself, but more so on the people pulling the triggers.