RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-5-19

These last few days of the work week will warm a bit more with highs at least getting back into the 70’s. The high pressure system will be moving to our east, allowing winds to shift more to the southeast and south today. This will be out ahead of a weak front and low pressure that will be arriving through the day. Moisture will be very limited, but a few scattered showers are possible. Chances will be best during the early afternoon into the evening, but again much of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will reach the mid 70’s. The front will be moving out but some clouds and a stray shower will still be possible at night, while a partly sunny day is forecast on Friday. We will remain just a few degrees below average with highs again in the low 70’s. This first full weekend of September will be cooler again. A large high pressure system will be located to our north, drawing the cooler air southward. Meanwhile, an upper level disturbance will be sliding down into the region from the northwest. This feature, combined with another low in the Plains will make for some wet weather tracking nearby over the weekend. Forecast models are still not in very good agreement as to how this will impact our area, but it does look to remain pretty cloudy through the weekend. Some showers may graze us on Saturday, but low level dry air could overcome any rain, keeping us dry. Chances may be a bit higher in our southern counties. On Sunday this will begin to move away, but we may have a slightly better chance to see a shower or two before this happens. Bottom line is if you have concerns about wet weather this weekend, it’s looking mostly dry and cool. Highs both days will stay in the 60’s.

Wednesday at about 5:30 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that her husband was involved in a motorcycle accident on County Highway I and Range Line Road, Conrath. According to the report, the patient was laying in the ditch. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance, the Sheldon Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene. The patient was wearing a helmet but complaining of neck and back pain. Life Link loaded the patient and transported him to Mayo in Eau Claire. No other information was available.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— An 11-year-old girl facing a first-degree intentional homicide charge in the death of an infant was back in court today. A Chippewa County Judge ruled she’s not competent to stand trial. According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened at a foster home in Tilden in late October. The girl, who was 10 the time, is accused of dropping a six-month old, and causing injuries that led to the infant’s death. The body of the victim hasn’t been released to the family yet, with the defense saying there could be more examinations needed. Her next court appearance is scheduled for next month.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – The Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Labor Day. Early Monday morning a car crashed into a house in the 3000 block of Blakeley Avenue in the town of Washington. When deputies arrived the driver had taken off on foot. Now the sheriff’s office says the following day they spoke with Angel Garcia-Ponce, 29, who admitted to being the driver that crashed into the house. He said he had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash. Garcia-Ponce told authorities he took off running because he had a revoked driver’s license, no insurance and was in the country illegally. Sheriff’s officials say Garcia-Ponce will face charges.