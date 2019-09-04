RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-4-19

Feeling more like September again today as temperatures will be several degrees below average. A cool pool of air to our north will begin moving away but not in time to warm us much through the day. Afternoon highs look to stay in the 60’s for the Chippewa Valley with some 70’s to the south. A high pressure system will be arriving, at least bringing lighter winds. Clouds should be more prevalent in the morning with increasing sunshine and really a pleasant afternoon. A few more clouds will be around at night while a weak front and low begin to drop down from the northwest. Moisture will be limited but there may be a few scattered showers around the area by Thursday. Many places will likely stay dry, but the chance is there, especially in the northern half of the state. Temperatures will warm a bit more again with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Behind this weak system another high will be arriving from the west. This will bring a dry finish to this work week though there may be a few extra clouds moving through during the day. Highs look to again reach the lower 70’s.

Thunderstorms moved through Rusk County and Northwest Wisconsin Late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The only storm damage reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was a report from a caller that some trees were blocking the roadway on Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. The Town Chairman was alerted and came to remove the trees from the road.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released these news releases from incidents in Rusk County over the Labor Day weekend. On Saturday, August 31, at about 4 PM, it was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that there was an ATV crash at W14233 Rusty Nail Rd in the Town of Big Bend where the subject rolled his ATV. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Bruce and Weyerhaeuser Fire Departments, Life Link Helicopter and the Rusk County Ambulance responded to the scene where the subject, Kenneth R Kuzelka, 62, was transported by the Rusk County Ambulance to the Big Bend Township Landing Pad and then was transported by Life Link helicopter to a hospital in Eau Claire, due to the injuries. Further Investigation continues.

On Saturday August 31, at about 5;30 PM, it was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that family members were unable to make contact with Thomas L. Bentley, Jr. age 26. Based on information provided to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, we responded to Ingram Cemetery near the Village of Ingram, Town of Richland, where deputies found Bentley deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot. The case was turned over to the Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Sunday September 1, at about 2:15, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle On STH 27 North bound towards the City of Ladysmith, at speeds of 100 mph. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ladysmith Police Department. Near the area of STH 27 and Ambrose Rd, Ladysmith Police Officer deployed spike strips which disabled the vehicle. The vehicle then turned into a driveway and the driver, Shawn L. Neidermann, 35, was taken into custody without incident.

On Monday, September 2, at about 7:15 PM, it was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that there was a motorcycle crash near N5843 County Highway O in the Town of Atlanta, where the motorcycle struck a deer. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Bruce and Weyerhaeuser Fire Deparments, Life Link Helicopter and the Rusk County Ambulance responded to the scene where the subject, Casey L. Simpson, 42, was transported by the Life Link helicopter to a hospital in Eau Claire, due to the injuries.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — A male suspect is in custody after police responded to hung up 911 call at a home on the corner of Main Street and Margaret Street. Eau Claire Police arrived at the home around 7 a.m. Wednesday. After talking with some residents they determined an agitated male had barricaded himself in the basement. The crisis negotiation team spent nearly 2 hours communicating with the suspect before he was taken into custody. At this time, police do not know if drugs, alcohol or mental illness played a role in his behavior. The area was closed off during the incident due to the high volume of morning travel, but is now back open. There is no danger to the public. Police continue to investigate.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Police in La Crosse didn’t have to work too hard to track down a man suspected of stealing a wallet from a car. Authorities say the man entered an unlocked vehicle last week and made off with the owner’s wallet containing $20 in cash and debit and credit cards. But it what he left behind that led police directly to his door. Officers were able to identify the 38-year-old suspect from selfies taken on his cell phone which he accidentally left in the vehicle. The La Crosse Tribune says the man has an open felony burglary case filed in April in which he’s accused of stealing a laptop from a hotel room.

OOSTBURG, Wis. (AP) — Family members say a marine biologist from Wisconsin is among those presumed dead in a fire that swept through a scuba diving boat off the southern California coast. Forty-one-year-old Kristy Finstad, who co-owned Worldwide Diving Adventures, was leading the scuba diving trip on the chartered boat when it caught fire Monday and trapped 34 people on board. Finstad attended Oostburg High School and graduated in 1996. Finstad was described by her brother, Brett Harmeling of Houston, as strong-willed and adventurous. Finstad studied damselfish and corals in the Tahitian Islands, dove for black pearls in the French Polynesian Tuamotus Islands and counted salmonids for the city of Santa Cruz, where she lived. She also did research for the Australian Institute of Marine Science and wrote a restoration guidebook for the California Coastal Commission.