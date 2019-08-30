WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-3-19

The 2019-2020 school year begins for most students today and although many of us were awoken during the night due to the heavy rain, loud thunder and gusty winds, the rest of the day should be much quieter. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds developing by afternoon. Winds from the west and northwest will be on the increase as this whole system begins moving out. Steady winds of 15-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph are forecast through the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the warmer side for our southern counties where highs could reach into the lower 80s while most of our northern counties stay in the low to mid 70s. Winds will then drop into the night while cooler and drier air arrives with temperatures dropping down into and through the 50’s.

In Rusk County news over the Labor Day weekend, Friday evening at about 7:45, Sawyer County wanted a Rusk County deputy to head to the Sawyer/Rusk County line. According to the report, Sawyer County was in a vehicle chase with a subject on Highway 70. They were not sure if they would be going down Highway 40 or Highway 27. Just after 8 PM, Sawyer County advised that they stopped the vehicle and Rusk County could disregard. A Ladysmith Officer initiated a traffic stop at about 10:30 Friday night on a vehicle as a DOT records check indicated the Wisconsin registration was expired/cancelled. The City Officer made contact with the driver, Thomas Skinner, 50, who advised he smoked Marijuana earlier in the evening. Skinner was arrested for operating with a restricted controlled substance 5th Offense.

Saturday just before 2 PM, a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at an address on Willow Lane Trail CT, Trail 5. According to the report, the deputy advised he had a female subject detained for a possible wanted warrant. The Rusk Warrant was valid and the female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Saturday afternoon at about 4 PM, a male subject flipped an ATV in the driveway and fell off at a residence on Rusty Nail Road, New Auburn. According to the report, the subject had a dent on his head and was bleeding. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce Ambulance, Bruce Fire Department and Life Link helicopter responded to the scene. According to the report, the male subject was operating his ATV down his driveway and lost control, being thrown from his machine. The subject suffered lacerations and possible broken bones in the chest region. He was conscious and alert and was transported to Luther Mayo in Eau Claire by Lifelink helicopter.

Sunday morning at about 2:15, a Rusk County deputy advised of attempting to stop a vehicle at Broken Arrow Road. According to the report, the deputy advised North bound on highway 27 and County Highway I of speeds of 100 MPH. While on Routine Patrol. A City Officer heard the County deputy call out a chase of a vehicle that was not stopping for him. The City Officer set up stop sticks at the intersection of Jansen Road and Highway 27 by the DNR station. The vehicles speed immediately decreased and the vehicle came to a stop a short distance down the road on highway 27. The driver, Shawn L. Neidermann, 35, was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County deputies Sunday morning at about 2 AM, did a traffic stop on Highway 27 and Jensen Road. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody. The subject was taken to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw then transported to the Rusk County jail.

Monday evening shortly after 7 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising of a motorcycle accident with injury on County Highway O, Bruce. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance, the Bruce Fire Department and Lifelink Helicopter were called to the scene. According to the report, the patient would be going to Mayo in Eau Claire by Lifelink with unknown injuries. No other information was available.

WINTER, Wis. (WEAU) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Sawyer County man. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert says 89-year-old Norbert “Tony” Anthony Dantzman was last seen at the Strouf Motel in Winter. Families members noticed he was missing from the motel around 10 a.m. and believed to be without any ID or money. WDOJ says Dantzman may be hitchhiking. Dantzman has gray hair with brown eyes last seen wearing a checkered shirt with a black vest, black pants, black shoes, glasses and a gray hat with the marines emblem. Dantzman also has a beard.

­MAPLE, WI– One person is hurt and three detained following a shooting in Maple, Wisconsin. Officers detained three people who are being questioned about the shooting. Officials say all of them know each other, and all involved in the incident are accounted for and at this time there is no suspect at large. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office one person was hurt with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was airlifted to a Duluth hospital, their condition is still unknown at this time.

MADISON (WKOW) — As students head back to school, some last-minute shoppers might have noticed higher prices at the store because of the latest round of tariffs. A 15% U.S. tariff went into effect over the weekend which taxes up to about $110 billion worth of Chinese imports. That list includes shoes, watches, clothes, and some back to school supplies like pens and pencils. University of Wisconsin-Madison trade expert said consumers might not notice any increases until next week but other items could see a $5-10 increase at checkout. “It’s going to be about 15% on every product so that’s quite a lot for a $100.00 item that goes to $115.00 and all of the studies that come out now that 100% of the tariff results in higher prices for consumers,” said UW Professor Ian Coxhead. President Trump and trade officials are demanding China cut its large trade surplus with America, with the goal to open up markets and reform industrial policies. China has countered with its own tariffs against the U.S. on billions of dollars worth of U.S. goods.