Ronald H. Haugsby

Ronald H. Haugsby, 79 of Hawkins, died on Tuesday, August 27, at Northwoods Assisted Living in Bruce.  He is survived by his 3 children, Luke of Hawkins, Mitchell of Ladysmith, and Katrina of Platteville, 1 brother, Leonard of Woodbury, MN.

Funeral services for Ronald Haugsby will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 7, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins with Rev. Glenn Sokolowski officiating.  Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #362 Catawba-Kennan-Hawkins.  Visitation will be from 12 Noon until service time on Saturday at the church.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

  • YARD SALE September 4, 2019
    YARD SALE – N2856 County Highway E, Bruce  Fri and Sat Sept. 6-7 2 Summit Viper Climbing stands  $200  2 Schwinn MT. Bikes  Best offer,   3 Trck MT Bikes  Best Offer Fishing Poles, Musky rod and reel  lots of musky lures  10 a piece.  608-838-6913
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 3, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-3-19 The 2019-2020 school year begins for most students today and although many of us were awoken during the night due to the heavy rain, loud thunder and gusty winds, the rest of the day should be much quieter. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds developing by afternoon. Winds from the west […]
