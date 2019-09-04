Ronald H. Haugsby, 79 of Hawkins, died on Tuesday, August 27, at Northwoods Assisted Living in Bruce. He is survived by his 3 children, Luke of Hawkins, Mitchell of Ladysmith, and Katrina of Platteville, 1 brother, Leonard of Woodbury, MN.

Funeral services for Ronald Haugsby will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 7, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins with Rev. Glenn Sokolowski officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #362 Catawba-Kennan-Hawkins. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until service time on Saturday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.