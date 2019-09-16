Robert J. Lyne
Robert J. Lyne, 70 of Jump River, died Sunday, September 15th, at Mayo Clinic-Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife Linda of Jump River, two children, Renee (Jeff) Burton of Gilman, and Jon Lyne of Jump River, two granddaughters, Kasee and Kylee Burton and one sister, Doreen Lyne of Washington.
Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 20, at Christ Community Church of Jump River with Pastor Joey Olsen officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until time of service Friday at the church. Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family.
