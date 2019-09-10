Norman R. Butterfield, 90 of Ojibwa, died on Monday, Sept. 9th, at Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by his wife June, 4 children, Nancy Konop of Haugen, David of Ladysmith, Karen Kinsley of Winter and Susan Bitney of Chetek, 9 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 14 step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Norman Butterfield will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Exland United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. Visitation will be from 11 AM until Noon on Thursday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.