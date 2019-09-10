Norman R. Butterfield
Norman R. Butterfield, 90 of Ojibwa, died on Monday, Sept. 9th, at Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by his wife June, 4 children, Nancy Konop of Haugen, David of Ladysmith, Karen Kinsley of Winter and Susan Bitney of Chetek, 9 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 14 step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Norman Butterfield will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Exland United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. Visitation will be from 11 AM until Noon on Thursday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 10, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-10-19 With a warmer than average start, and a gradual return to sunshine, we can expect a summer-like afternoon. Low pressure will be tracking to our north and moving away through the day, taking the warm front well to our east. A trailing cold front will linger, but is not expected to pop […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 9, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-9-19 Today will once again be a cooler than average day, though we should be able to warm up a little more. The large high up to our northeast will continue to move away, while low pressure emerges from the Rockies and into the Northern Plains. This system will carry a warm front […]