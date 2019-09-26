Moving Sale
Moving Sale – W11680 Jenness Road, Bruce, Friday, Sept. 27 9-5, Saturday Sept. 28 9-5, Sunday, September 29 9-12. Handcrafted kitchen table, bar, pub table, stools, beer mirrors, lights, taps, and glassware, couches, armchairs, bedroom furniture, log bed, outdoor antiques, clothes, namebrand men’s medium, women’s 2xl, women’s medium, home décor, outdoor prints, and much much more.
- Yard Sale September 26, 2019Yard Sale- Multi Family Rain or Shine Friday the 27th and Sat the 28th, 9 AM to 3 PM, 608 East Lake Avenue, Ladysmith. Tools, sewing supplies, household, Christmas Décor, kids games, linens, purses, Jewlrey, books, VHS and DVD’S, electronics, everything but the kitchen sink!!
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS September 25, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-25-19 The next few days will come with cooler and less humid air. A broad upper trough will be located to our north as the main branch of the jet stream sags south. This will return us to more typical late September temperatures. Wednesday will start off with sunshine before some clouds mix […]